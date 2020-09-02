The Administration's Perfect Response to Insane Recommendation About DC Monuments

Things have hit peak absurdity in Washington, D.C. As Matt explained Tuesday, a committee reporting to the D.C. mayor recommended not only renaming certain schools, parks, and buildings in the district, but also marking for removal, relocation, or contextualization a number of federal memorials…including the Washington Monument.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared the report on Twitter, saying she is looking “forward to reviewing and advancing their recommendations.”