DNC

Post-convention Bounce? Not For Biden.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Post-convention Bounce? Not For Biden.

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It turns out, four days of a Zoom/telethon-type of convention did not do any polling favors for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Presidential candidates and incumbents typically enjoy a five point post-convention bounce, according to Gallup, which is an “expected and anticipated part of each presidential campaign.”

But not for Joe. 

“Former Vice President Joe Biden saw no immediately measurable increase to his substantial lead over President Donald Trump following this week’s largely virtual Democratic National Convention, but he is being viewed more favorably by voters,” Morning Consult reported.

The Friday survey shows a 9 percentage point lead over Trump, 53 percent to 43 percent, which is “statistically unchanged” from the poll Morning Consult conducted on Monday. But Rasmussen Reports questioned the polling firm's breakdown.

A survey conducted by YouGov found similar results, with Biden keeping a 10-point national preference lead over President Trump before and after the convention. 

Recommended
Signs of a Coming Trump Victory
Wayne Allyn Root

Seeing the convention’s ratings tank from 2016, The Washington Post last week told its readers to not be surprised if there’s no polling increase for Biden after the DNC because “that’s not the point.”

As for the polling difference between Biden and Trump right now, Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, explained last month that they are “suppression” polls, and the media learned nothing from 2016.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Riots Break Out In Kenosha, WI After It Appears Police Shot Black Man in the Back
Julio Rosas
How Kamala Harris Just Explained Her Busing Attack on Joe Biden During Primary
Leah Barkoukis
Former ESPN Writer's Nazi Tweet Is Peak Stupidity
Matt Vespa
'Less Drama, More Mama': Kellyanne Conway Announces She's Leaving the White House
Cortney O'Brien
Did Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager Accidentally Reveal Why He's Hiding in His Basement?
Beth Baumann
Trump: We Have a New Coronavirus Breakthrough
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular