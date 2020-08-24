Post-convention Bounce? Not For Biden.

It turns out, four days of a Zoom/telethon-type of convention did not do any polling favors for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Presidential candidates and incumbents typically enjoy a five point post-convention bounce, according to Gallup, which is an “expected and anticipated part of each presidential campaign.”

But not for Joe.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden saw no immediately measurable increase to his substantial lead over President Donald Trump following this week’s largely virtual Democratic National Convention, but he is being viewed more favorably by voters,” Morning Consult reported.

The Friday survey shows a 9 percentage point lead over Trump, 53 percent to 43 percent, which is “statistically unchanged” from the poll Morning Consult conducted on Monday. But Rasmussen Reports questioned the polling firm's breakdown.

Try as we might we can readily find no link to the detailed crosstab results containing party weighting. Help please.



"Biden Gets No Immediate Convention Bounce, but Still Leads Trump" https://t.co/FEwI3wvrvV — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 23, 2020

A survey conducted by YouGov found similar results, with Biden keeping a 10-point national preference lead over President Trump before and after the convention.

Seeing the convention’s ratings tank from 2016, The Washington Post last week told its readers to not be surprised if there’s no polling increase for Biden after the DNC because “that’s not the point.”

As for the polling difference between Biden and Trump right now, Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, explained last month that they are “suppression” polls, and the media learned nothing from 2016.