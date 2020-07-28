Photos: Here's a Sample of What Anarchists Are Using Against Federal LEOs in Portland Riots

The Department of Justice released photos Monday of the contraband that has been taken from rioters at the federal Courthouse in Portland. The images only represent a portion of what anarchists have used against federal law enforcement officers, however.
“Contraband such as gasoline, hockey sticks, defense shields, leaf blowers, paint sprayers, paint cans with paint, and a jar prepped for a Molotov cocktail confiscated by federal law enforcement from violent agitators outside federal Portland courthouse,” the DOJ tweeted.
According to DHS, the fencing that has been installed around the courthouse has become a target for anarchists, "who constantly are trying to tear it down with ropes, saws, hammers, bolt cutters, and power tools." The read-out estimates that the crowd size around the courthouse on Saturday evening was between 4,000-5,000 people, which grew even larger as the night went on. Officers came under fire from projectiles, chemical agents, a 10-minute-long firework attack, balloons filled with fecal matter, and laser attacks, which have resulted in at least three officers suffering eye injuries that may cause permanent blindness. There were 20 injuries to federal officers over the weekend, according to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.
U.S. Attorney Billy Williams announced Monday that 22 individuals were arrested and face federal charges for rioting over the weekend at the Portland courthouse.