Photos: Here's a Sample of What Anarchists Are Using Against Federal LEOs in Portland Riots

The Department of Justice released photos Monday of the contraband that has been taken from rioters at the federal Courthouse in Portland. The images only represent a portion of what anarchists have used against federal law enforcement officers, however.

“Contraband such as gasoline, hockey sticks, defense shields, leaf blowers, paint sprayers, paint cans with paint, and a jar prepped for a Molotov cocktail confiscated by federal law enforcement from violent agitators outside federal Portland courthouse,” the DOJ tweeted.