Slavery

Cotton Blasts Fake News Critics For Pulling Slavery Quote Out of Context

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 8:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Sen. Tom Cotton pushed back on critics Sunday who took his comments about slavery completely out of context, saying it is the very definition of “fake news.”

The Arkansas Republican’s original comments came during an interview with a local paper about a bill he sponsored that would strip schools that use The New York Times’s ‘1619 Project’ of federal funding.

“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country,” he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

Critics pounced on the remarks, falsely claiming that it was Cotton arguing slavery was a “necessary evil.”

Cotton corrected the "lies" on Twitter.

Cotton introduced the Saving American History Act of 2020, which "would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts," according to a statement. "Schools that teach the 1619 Project would also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants."

  Share this on Facebook
