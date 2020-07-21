Missouri Gov Blasts Prosecutor's 'Outrageous' Actions in McCloskey Case, Says What He'll Do In Response

Mark McCloskey was right about the rumors he and his wife were going to be charged for defending their home from an angry mob that trespassed on private property and threatened them.

But that’s not the end of the story. Governor Mike Parson already said that he would pardon the couple “if this is all about going after them for doing a lawful act.”

And it is.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said Monday, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis.”

Gardner completely ignored the fact that the mob was on private property, were told to leave, and threatened to kill the McCloskeys and burn down their house.

Weighing in on Fox News’s “Hannity” on Monday, Parson said he will pardon them “without a doubt.”

"I will do everything within the Constitution of the State of Missouri to protect law-abiding citizens and those people are exactly that,” he said. “They are law-abiding citizens, and they're being attacked frankly by a political process that's really unfortunate."

He continued: "They had every right to protect their property, their home, just like any of us would. If you had a mob coming towards you, whether they tore down a gate or not, when they come on your property, they don't have a right to do that in an aggressive manner. People have a right to protect their selves, their families, their property.”

On Twitter, he called Gardner's actions "outrageous."

Attorney General Eric Schmitt also said Gardner was "engaged in a political prosecution" and that he will be "seeking a dismissal."