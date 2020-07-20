BREAKING: Armed St. Louis Couple Has Been Charged For Defending Their Lives and Property

Mark and Patricia McCloskey have been charged by a politically motivated prosecutor in St. Louis for defending their lives and their property against a mob that trespassed onto their home after breaking through a private gate. They face a felony and misdemeanor charge for "unlawful use of a weapon."

"Today my office filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey following an incident involving peaceful, unarmed protestors on June 28th. It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis. The decision to issue charges was made after a thorough investigation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department," St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner released in a statement. "I am open to recommending the McCloskey's participate in one of my office's diversion programs that are designed to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts. I believe this would be a fair resolution to this matter."

Nowhere in the statement does Gardner acknowledge the violent trespassing. The mob was asked to leave and refused. According to Mark McCloskey, a man in the crowd clicked two loaded gun magazines together and said "you're next."

Missouri has a stand your ground law that does not require an individual retreat from a threat and castle doctrine, which allows an individual to defend themselves and their property while at home.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared yesterday he will pardon the couple should they be charged. Last week President Trump defended the couple against the prosecution, which was rumored to be pending at the time. Now it's confirmed.

This post has been updated with additional information.