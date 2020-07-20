Missouri Governor Reveals What He'll Do If McCloskeys Are Indicted

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, brandished a firearm at BLM activists who stormed through his gated, private community and threatened his family, has had his weapons confiscated and may be indicted shortly.

“My attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly,” McCloskey told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson last week. “Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted in downtown St. Louis but now she wants to indict me. I didn’t shoot anybody. I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.”

Fortunately, Gov. Mike Parson, who has taken notice of what’s happening to the couple just for exercising their Second Amendment right, said he has their back.

“A mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves,” he said. Asked whether he would consider a pardon if charges were filed, Parsons said, “I think that’s exactly what would happen.” “Right now, that’s what I feel,” he said. “You don’t know until you hear all the facts. But right now, if this is all about going after them for doing a lawful act, then yeah, if that scenario ever happened, I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail.” (The Hill)

While that’s certainly good news for the McCloskeys, the fact is the family never should have been put through this for simply exercising a constitutional right in the face of a threat. Remember, these weren't just "peaceful" protesters walking by as some in the mainstream media would like you to believe.

Here's how he described the incident after telling the crowd that they were on private property.

"At that point, everybody got enraged," he told a local news outlet. "There were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out some loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said that you were next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog's life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get. I mean, those you know, I really thought it was Storming the Bastille that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is urging Attorney General Bill Barr to look into St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s targeting of the McCloskeys.

“This is an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment, and I urge you to consider a federal civil rights investigation into the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to determine whether this investigation and impending prosecution violates this family’s constitutional rights," he said in a letter last week. "There is no question under Missouri law that the McCloskeys had the right to own and use their firearms to protect themselves from threatened violence, and that any criminal prosecution for these actions is legally unsound. The only possible motivation for the investigation, then, is a politically motivated attempt to punish this family for exercising their Second Amendment rights.”