The Unbelievable Traits DC Museum Says Are Aspects of 'Whiteness'

Individualism, hard work, self-reliance…all good qualities that any person can and should embrace, right? Not according to the taxpayer-funded National Museum of African American History and Culture.

No, these traits, you see, are linked to whiteness and that in turn has “created a culture where nonwhite persons are seen as inferior or abnormal,” according to the museum. It's no surprise that at the bottom of their page, Talking About Race, Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility" is featured--the book Tucker Carlson calls "poisonous garbage."