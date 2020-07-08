2020 has become the year Americans are fired for being related to unpopular people, having dissenting opinions, or daring to utter the words, “all lives matter.” Now, an act of opposing Black Lives Matter is a hate crime.

Californians Nichole Anderson and David Nelson were charged with “three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime” on Tuesday for painting over a BLM mural, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The BLM mural was painted in front of the courthouse on July 4, and soon after, the two began to paint over the letters with black paint.

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton said, according to the statement. “We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

The defendants face up to one year in prison.

Martinez, California couple Nichole Anderson and David Nelson have been charged with a hate crime for defacing this Black Lives Matter mural. pic.twitter.com/8ylxx5qfNc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 8, 2020

Removing a far-left neo-Marxist political statement from public property is now a hate crime in California but if you want to go around destroying historical monuments and statues that is apparently totally fine https://t.co/hyQXXPd23f — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 7, 2020

Absolutely ludicrous. The black guy who pummeled a white Macy’s employee wasn’t charged with a hate crime but two white people are charged with a hate crime for painting over graffiti. https://t.co/16SuWYzKVJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 7, 2020

It’s a hate crime to disagree with BLM Marxists?! https://t.co/mJOuCdXW1h — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) July 7, 2020

CNN really wants you to know what race they are. pic.twitter.com/lxKygKcsso — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 8, 2020