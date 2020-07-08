hate crimes

Two Californians Charged With Hate Crime For Painting Over BLM Mural

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Jul 08, 2020
2020 has become the year Americans are fired for being related to unpopular people, having dissenting opinions, or daring to utter the words, “all lives matter.” Now, an act of opposing Black Lives Matter is a hate crime.

Californians Nichole Anderson and David Nelson were charged with “three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime” on Tuesday for painting over a BLM mural, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The BLM mural was painted in front of the courthouse on July 4, and soon after, the two began to paint over the letters with black paint.

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton said, according to the statement. “We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

The defendants face up to one year in prison.

