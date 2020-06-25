Failed GOP Presidential Candidate Turns on Party Completely

Not that she was even close to winning the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, but Republicans really dodged a bullet with Carly Fiorina. The former Hewlett Packard CEO, who was also Sen. Ted Cruz’s presumptive vice presidential running mate, has now done a full 180.

She told The Atlantic’s podcast “The Ticket” that she cannot bring herself to vote for President Trump or a third party candidate. Rather, she will throw her support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Elections are binary choices,” she said. “As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country.”

She continued: “I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts.”

Fiorina, who did vote for Trump in 2016, said she has been disappointed by other Republicans who haven’t stood up to him.

“I’ve been public in my disappointment about how few politicians have been willing to stand up and speak on values and principles,” she said. “But I understand it… If you’re in politics, as Hillary Clinton used to say, you’re in it to win it.”

It's saddening to see people like Carly Fiorina support a person like Jim Crow Joe, who called black people predators, pushed for a crime bill that decimated black families, and stood hand in hand with a former KKK member.



Thank you, Carly Fiorina, for showing your true colors! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 25, 2020

Soooo @CarlyFiorina will vote for @JoeBiden - a man who has completely failed in his political career from his racist crime bill to his blatant support for China, who profited off Ukraine & was involved in the attempted coup against a sitting President...https://t.co/9la7duZRns — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 25, 2020

Now @CarlyFiorina. https://t.co/J9BEWNkLnj Republicans should remember all those who voted with the people tearing down statues of George Washington and General Grant. I know I will. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 25, 2020