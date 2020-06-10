Joe Biden

When 'Defund the Police' Is Too Radical For Bernie Sanders

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
When 'Defund the Police' Is Too Radical For Bernie Sanders

Source: P Photo/Charles Krupa

To say the ‘Defund Police’ movement is radical is an understatement—especially when even a proud socialist isn’t on board with the idea.  

In an interview published in The New Yorker Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders pushed back on calls for a police-free America and instead said more training and higher pay for police officers should be part of reform efforts.

“Do I think we should not have police departments in America? No, I don’t. There’s no city in the world that does not have police departments,” he said. “What you need are—I didn’t call for more money for police departments. I called for police departments that have well-educated, well-trained, well-paid professionals. And, too often around this country right now, you have police officers who take the job at very low payment, don’t have much education, don’t have much training—and I want to change that.”

He did argue for transferring some of the duties that currently fall to law enforcement officers, such as addiction and mental illness, to mental-health professionals. Such ideas are gaining traction in places like Minneapolis, where some have proposed sending social workers to respond to certain calls.

“I think we want to redefine what police departments do, give them the support they need to make their jobs better defined,” Sanders continued. “So I do believe that we need well-trained, well-educated, and well-paid professionals in police departments. Anyone who thinks that we should abolish all police departments in America, I don’t agree.”

Recommended
Woke Chaos and Naked Power
Ben Shapiro

Some were skeptical whether Sanders truly disagreed with the movement or whether he publicly opposed it to help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who said Monday he did not support defunding the police. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Absolute Mayhem: Cornel West Goes Berserk on Fox News' Hannity

Matt Vespa

McAuliffe Says What Everyone's Thinking About Biden Staying in the Basement
Leah Barkoukis
No, Terry Crews Will Not Apologize for His Tweets
Cortney O'Brien
WATCH: Black Woman Goes on a Tirade Because She's Unable to Loot a Neighborhood Store
Beth Baumann

WATCH: Al Sharpton's Case for the NFL to Re-Hire Colin Kaepernick
Beth Baumann
A Liberal Reporter's Observation About Journalists of Color Is Sure To Infuriate the Left-Wing Mob
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular