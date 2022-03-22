Hillary Clinton Tests Positive for COVID, Says She Is 'More Grateful Than Ever' for Vaccines

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday and is suffering from mild symptoms.

Clinton, 74, says her COVID vaccines prevented her from coming down with a severe case of COVID.

"I've tested positive for COVID," Clinton said in a Twitter thread. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

She also said in the thread that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative for the virus and will quarantine until their household is "fully in the clear."

Hillary Clinton's announcement comes just hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to forgo a planned trip to Europe alongside President Joe Biden.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning," Psaki announced Tuesday in a tweet. "That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe."

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," she continued. "I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test."

Biden is scheduled to leave for Brussels, Belgium Wednesday afternoon to meet with NATO allies, G7 leaders, and European Union leaders about Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine. He will then travel over to Poland to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda regarding the humanitarian crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Hillary Clinton did in her announcement, Psaki also credited the vaccine for her only becoming infected with a mild case of the virus.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," she said. "In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

Psaki, who is fully vaccinated, also tested positive for the coronavirus back in October.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey also announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID.