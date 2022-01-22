‘What Is a Woman?’: Matt Walsh Appears on ‘Dr. Phil,’ Presses ‘Non-Binary’ Individuals on Gender

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh debated an LGBT couple during an episode of "Dr. Phil," where the conservative commentator pressed the two "non-binary" individuals to define the meaning of a woman.

Ethan, who prefers the pronouns "he" and "them," is the spouse of Addison, who uses "they" and "them."

During Wednesday's installment of the show, Walsh slammed the two LGBT activists for suggesting that they get to decide to use pronouns not consistent with their biological sex that others are forced to abide by.

"You can have whatever self-perception you want, but you can't expect me to take part in that self-perception or to take part in this kind of charade – this theatrical production," Walsh said. "You don't get your own pronouns, just like you don't get your own prepositions or your own adjectives."

"It’s like if I were to tell you, my adjectives are handsome and brilliant, and whenever you're talking about me, you have to describe me as handsome and brilliant, because that's how I identify," he continued. "makes no sense. You don't get your own pronouns. That's grammar. That's language."

The podcast host also explained that young children claiming to be transgender do not actually understand the meaning of the terminology.

"When a four-year-old boy comes to you and says, 'Oh, I’m a girl,' here’s a good follow-up question: What is a girl? Ask him what he means that; 'What do you mean by a girl?' And when you ask him that, here's what he'll tell you," Walsh said. "He will tell you what he really means is that he wants to do some of the things that girls do, like play with a dollhouse or he likes the color pink. That's fine, play with a dollhouse, but you're still a boy."

Walsh, who said that a woman is an "adult human female," then pushed the LGBT couple to define what a woman is. However, neither of them were able to do so despite Walsh's repeated requests for a definition.

"What is a woman? Can you tell me what a woman is?" Walsh asked.

Ethan responded, "No, I can't. Because it's not for me to say. Womanhood looks different for everybody."

Referencing comments Addison made alleging that "transgender women are women," Walsh pressed Addison on the issue, saying, "You stood up here and said, 'Trans women are women.' What is a woman?"

"Womanhood is … something that I cannot define," Addison said.

"But you used the word,” Walsh responded. "So what did you mean when you said, 'Trans women are women?'"

Addison then said, "I do not define what a woman is because I do not identify as a woman. Womanhood is something that is an umbrella term."

"That describes what?" Walsh asked, continuing to push for a direct answer.

"People who identify as a woman," Addison replied.

Walsh asked again, "Identify as what?"

"A woman," Addison said before Walsh continued to ask for a definition of the term.

"To each their own," Addison said, adding that everyone is "going to have a different relation with their own gender identity and define it differently. So, trans women are women."

Walsh then clapped back, "You won't even tell me what the word means though, so that's the problem."

Addison then claimed Walsh was trying to "reduce men down to our genitals, our chromosomes."

But Walsh shot down the assertion, saying, "No, what you want to do is appropriate womanhood, and turn it into, basically, a costume that could be worn. This is one of the problems with this left-wing gender ideology is that no one who espouses it can even tell you what these words mean."

Here’s the part on Dr Phil where I demonstrate that the “gender experts” cannot even define the word woman or explain what they mean when they use it



pic.twitter.com/7CGcaEUlnj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022

Kent State University professor Suzy D'Enbeau also made an appearance on the show and argued that gender identity is a "social construct" that should be taught to children so they can understand that gender is different than sex.

Walsh contested that supporters of gender identity are "conflating gender and sex" when they suggest that their chosen gender identity is the same as sex.

"I care about the truth, so basic truth matters," Walsh said. "I want to live in a society where people care about the truth and we're grounded in truth. I care about children, and these insane ideas about gender are being foisted on kids and that bothers me quite a bit. I care about the women who are having their opportunities stolen from them. I care quite a bit, yeah."

The issue of gender identity in relation to school bathrooms came up, with parents Matt and Staci joining the show, saying they felt "trapped" and that school districts were "crossing the line" by teaching children about gender identity and pronouns.

Matt pointed out that he believed gender-neutral bathrooms and locker rooms were unsafe for his daughter or any other school children.

"My daughter would not feel safe or secure if she had to share a bathroom or a gender-neutral locker room with boys," he said.

Walsh then brought up the sexual assault incident at a Loudoun County, Virginia school, where a teenager described as a skirt-wearing male raped a girl in a girl's bathroom on May 28. The boy was later found guilty on all counts.

He emphasized that girls who have been raped do not feel safe in the school bathrooms before D'Enbeau contended that there is "not a safety issue."

Wherein the woke professor claims that girls getting raped in the bathroom isn’t a safety issue



pic.twitter.com/ncZyiUMbz8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022

After the show's taping, but prior to its airing, Addison claimed in an Instagram story that the "Dr. Phil" team tricked Addison and Ethan to appear on the show under false pretenses. The post further attests that Walsh's pushback resulted in the two having "nightmares" and "depression spirals."

"About a month ago, Ethan and I were invited to be guests on the 'Dr. Phil' show to share our stories and discuss pronouns," Addison wrote. "We were excited for the opportunity to educate in a safe space. What ended up happening was much different than they discussed with us. And we left feeling attacked by another guest and played by the producers. Since the taping, Ethan and I have been experiencing a heightened level of anxiety to the point that we've had numerous nightmares and depression spirals over the last month."

Walsh's appearance on "Dr. Phil" comes after he was suspended from Twitter earlier this month over multiple posts about transgenderism in which he asserted that a number of notable transgender individuals who identify as women are biologically men.