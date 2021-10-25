'Justice was Served': Loudoun County Student Found Guilty of Bathroom Sexual Assault

The Loudoun County student accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a bathroom on May 28 was found guilty on all charges Monday.

The student, described as a biological male who was wearing a skirt at the time of the incident, sexually assaulted the victim in a girl's restroom at Stone Bridge High School. A judge concluded that the evidence presented was enough to convict the accused but will wait on the sentencing until the student is tried for a separate alleged assault at a different high school earlier this month.

"We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smith’s daughter," the victim's attorney, Bill Stanley of the Stanley Law Group, said in a statement. "This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department said in an Oct. 13 statement that the boy in question had been charged with two counts of forcible sodomy back in July.

The victim’s father, Scott Smith, accused the school district of trying to cover up his daughter's assault to continue pushing transgender policies during a June 22 school board meeting. He was arrested and ultimately charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an altercation with a woman who said she doubted the validity of his daughter's rape.

At this board meeting, the superintendent said that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and, to his knowledge, "we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," according to The Daily Wire, which first reported the assault.

However, in an email dated May 28, the same day as the assault, the superintendent alerted school board members that an assault had been reported.

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has called for the resignations of the county's school board members after the email showed the school board had knowledge of the sexual assault, saying: "people who have not resigned, I don't understand how they can possibly go into their next school board meeting. How can they go into their next school board meeting and be expected to sit there and represent our kids' future when they covered this up?"

Stanley said in his statement that "The Smith family stands stronger than ever in moving forward to ensure that those responsible in the Loudoun County School system are held accountable, so that this may never happen again to anyone else’s child."

The family filed a lawsuit against the Loudoun County School District earlier this month.