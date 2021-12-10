Julian Assange

Julian Assange Can Be Extradited to U.S., Press Freedom Advocates Slam Decision

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 9:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Julian Assange Can Be Extradited to U.S., Press Freedom Advocates Slam Decision

Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S., where he could face a 175-year prison sentence for releasing confidential documents leaked to him exposing the country's alleged war crimes, after an appellate court in the United Kingdom on Friday overturned an earlier decision from a lower court blocking his extradition.

Assange, who will face espionage charges if he is extradited to the U.S., is accused of publishing information to Wikileaks detailing alleged crimes committed by the U.S. government in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Iraq and Afghanistan, and reveals instances in which the CIA engaged in torture and rendition.

The information released by Assange was also published by The New York Times, The Guardian and other mainstream media outlets but the Wikileaks founder was the only one to face potential legal repercussions.

Assange has also been accused of damaging Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential chances when his site published internal communications taken from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign. 

Stella Morris, Assange's fiancée, said they plan to appeal the court's decision. She also slammed the ruling as "dangerous and misguided" and a "grave miscarriage of justice."

"How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the very country which plotted to kill him?" Morris said.

In September, a bombshell report revealed that, under the Trump administration, the CIA had discussions "at the highest levels" to assassinate Assange in London, where he has been residing. The report also showed that kill "sketches" and "options" had been drawn up following orders from then-CIA director Mike Pompeo. The investigation further noted advanced plans to kidnap and rendition Assange and that the CIA made a political decision to charge him.

Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison.

Lawmakers, journalists, political commentators and other defenders of a free press slammed the decision to extradite Assange.

Assange's supporters also noted of a hypocritical mainstream media that had often accused the Trump administration of attacking a free press, and highlighted CNN's Jim Acosta's claims that his White House press pass being revoked for a few days in 2018 was evidence of an assault on the freedom of the press.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Leftist Twitter Melts Down When Ted Cruz Is Spotted Without A Mask At Bob Dole's Funeral
Scott Morefield
Psaki Dodges Question About Remarks from Biden, Harris on Jussie Smollet But Says WH 'Respects' Jury's Verdict
Landon Mion
Leader McCarthy Reveals There's Even More Drama with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Rebecca Downs
With Glee, United Airlines is Imposing a Harsh Vaccine Mandate on Its Crew Members
Rebecca Downs
Who Fell for the Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax? Oh, We Have the Receipts
Matt Vespa

The White House Sicced Fact Checkers on Townhall...for Quoting Biden
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular