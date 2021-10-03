Twitter Slammed for Fact-Checking Obituary of Woman Whose Death Has Been Linked to COVID Vaccine

Twitter fact-checked an obituary of a young mother whose death is being attributed to a blood disorder induced by COVID-19, prompting backlash from Republican lawmakers and members of conservative media.

The social media giant put a since-removed "misleading" label on a tweet that included a link to the obituary along with the caption: "Seattle, WA — Jessica Berg Wilson, an ‘exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,’ passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated."

Twitter's "misleading" label also included information on "why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people."

The obituary posted to Oregon Live asserts that Wilson died last month "from COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)," a blood-clotting syndrome.

It further states that she was "vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine" because she was healthy, young and, as a result, not at risk of serious illness.

"During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates," the obituary reads. "Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away."

"Her passion to be actively involved in her children's education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate," it continued. "Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life."

Twitter then met the ire of online critics over the tweet's fact-checking label. Texas Rep. Chip Roy (TX), The Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech, Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon and others all weighed in on the platform's "misleading" claim.

This obituary is “misleading” says Twitter. “For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,” unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare… #HealthcareFreedom https://t.co/3deHszWVsu — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 3, 2021

Who @Twitter decided it was okay to say an OBITUARY is "misleading"? https://t.co/gQQn3JOWJ6 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 3, 2021