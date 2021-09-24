Lindsey Boylan to Chris Cuomo About His Sexual Harassment Scandal: 'Will You Hold Yourself Accountable?'

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, called out his brother, Chris Cuomo, over the sexual harassment allegation charged against the CNN anchor on Friday.

In a guest piece for The New York Times, TV producer Shelley Ross claimed that Chris Cuomo grabbed her buttock in 2005, when they both worked at ABC News. She even provided an apology email Cuomo sent to her following the incident. Cuomo again apologized to Shelley, his former boss, in a statement to The Times.

Boylan, a former aide to Gov. Cuomo, lauded Ross' NYT essay on Twitter, saying it highlighted a "focus on accountability."

She also asked if the "Cuomo Prime time" host would hold himself accountable.

Thank you Shelley Ross. Your focus on accountability is exactly right.



@ChrisCuomo will you hold yourself accountable? https://t.co/WitWTzxuNy — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) September 24, 2021

"Accountability is key. Without accountability, there is no moving forward or getting passed [sic] abuse," Boylan later wrote in a separate tweet. "Accountability involves taking responsibility, clearly understanding the enormity of the harm, and showing transparency in attempts to change."

In July, Boylan questioned the CNN anchor's motivation behind smearing her during his coverage of her allegations against his brother.

She said in a tweet at the time that Chris "used all his power, absolutely all his power" to "smear" and "try to destroy" her.

"Curious minds would ask: is it because he loves his brother or because he also harassed and assaulted women. I'm not curious. I already know," her tweet continued.

In leaked audio obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in September 2020, Chris can be heard telling ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about sexual misconduct allegations made against him during his time working for ABC News.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo said.