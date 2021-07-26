Gov. Cuomo Accuser Calls Out Chris Cuomo for Smear Attempt, Questions Motivation Behind it

A woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment questioned whether his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, smeared her in his coverage of the allegations because he had also harassed and assaulted women.

Lindsey Boylan said in a Friday tweet that Chris "used all his power, absolutely all his power" to "smear" and attempt to "destroy" her.

"Curious minds would ask: is it because he loves his brother or because he also harassed and assaulted women. I'm not curious. I already know," her tweet continued.

Last year, Chris was heard in a leaked audio recording, obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight," dismissing sexual misconduct allegations made against him during his tenure at ABC News.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo said in the tape.

Boylan was a former aide to Gov. Cuomo and was the first of his sexual harassment accusers to go public with such allegations.

In February, she accused Gov. Cuomo of repeatedly making inappropriate comments to her and, on one occasion, joking that they should play strip poker.

At least seven other women accused the governor of harassment and sexual assault after Boylan came forward. One aide who alleged that she was groped by Gov. Cuomo without consent.

After the governor faced several accusations of sexual harassment from Boylan and others, Chris was found to have given advice to his brother during strategy sessions on how to handle the allegations. The CNN host later admitted he made a "mistake" in participating in the calls.

Chris had previously not been permitted by CNN to cover his brother. However, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the network allowed such coverage. Restrictions were again placed after the governor came under fire for several allegations including the sexual harassment accusations and the COVID-19 nursing home scandal.

Gov. Cuomo has denied assertions that he inappropriately touched women.