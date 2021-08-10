Chris Cuomo's Primetime Show Sees Lowest Rated Week of 2021 Amid Brother's Sex Scandal

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's primetime show suffered its worst ratings of the year as his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), was facing pressure to resign after the state's attorney general released a damning report that found the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

"Cuomo Primetime" failed to reach 1 million total viewers for the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, the fifth straight week with such abysmal ratings, as the show was only able to net 856,000 total viewers.

Compare these numbers to Fox News' primetime star, Tucker Carlson, who delivered 2.9 million viewers for his show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Sean Hannity, who hosts his show during Cuomo's 9 p.m. time slot, netted 2.4 million viewers.

Despite Cuomo's drop in viewership, he still had the highest rated CNN primetime show last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as viewers were eager to see if he would cover his brother's sex scandal.

This comes as Gov. Cuomo was seeing pressure to resign from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats after last week's AG report. The governor stepped down Tuesday after indicating last week that he would not be resigning.

The CNN host conveniently took a "long-planned" vacation this week for his birthday after being included in the AG report advising his brother on the sex scandal and writing or editing statements for the New York governor.

CNN executives suggested in May that Chris Cuomo take a "temporary leave" after it was reported that he previously participated in strategy sessions with his brother's top aides and gave advice on how the sexual harassment allegations should be addressed.

However, he refused to take time off and instead agreed to not take part in any more strategy sessions.