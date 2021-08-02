These Two Liberal Media Outlets Partner with Twitter to Combat Online 'Misinformation'

In a move that will not exactly ensure trust among individuals outside of the liberal sphere, Twitter announced Monday that it is teaming up with two left-leaning news outlets to "expand our efforts to identify and elevate credible information" on its platform.

Twitter has signed a deal with both Reuters and the Associated Press to help elevate what they deem "accurate information." Twitter said they will look to feature information from "reliable" resources, debunk circulating misinformation and explain the site's trending patterns.

"We are committed to making sure that when people come to Twitter to see what’s happening, they are able to easily find reliable information," the social media platform said in a blog post. "Twitter will be able to expand the scale and increase the speed of our efforts to provide timely, authoritative context across the wide range of global topics and conversations that happen on Twitter every day."

The news outlets will also assist in providing context on subjects of widespread interest, Twitter said. This is an effort to "contextualize developing discourse" before such content goes viral.