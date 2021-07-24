amy klobuchar

Democrat Sens. Klobuchar, Luján Introduce Legislation to Crackdown on Online 'Misinformation'

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat Sens. Klobuchar, Luján Introduce Legislation to Crackdown on Online 'Misinformation'

Source: AP Photo/John Locher

Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) introduced legislation that would hold social media companies accountable for allowing the spread of "health-related misinformation" on their platforms during "public health emergencies."

The Health Misinformation Act would make an exception to digital platform's liability protections granted to them under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The senators are looking for platforms with algorithms that promote "health-related misinformation" regarding existing public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus pandemic, to be held legally responsible. 

The Secretary of Health and Human Services would determine what would be considered to be health misinformation.

“For far too long, online platforms have not done enough to protect the health of Americans,” Klobuchar said in a press release. “These are some of the biggest, richest companies in the world and they must do more to prevent the spread of deadly vaccine misinformation." 

"Earlier this year, I called on Facebook and Twitter to remove accounts that are responsible for producing the majority of misinformation about the coronavirus, but we need a long term solution," she continued. "This legislation will hold online platforms accountable for the spread of health-related misinformation. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how lethal misinformation can be and it is our responsibility to take action.”

Klobuchar said earlier this week on CNN's “State of the Union”that Facebook and other social media companies should face consequences for allowing "misinformation" to spread online.

This comes after President Joe Biden asserted last week that platforms that allow the spread of misinformation online are "killing people." He has since walked back these comments, saying that social media companies are not killing people, but rather, users who post "outrageous misinformation."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Poll Spells Trouble for Biden with Record Low Approval
Rebecca Downs
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Calls Voter Fraud a 'Fiction' in Conversation with Fleeing Texas Democrats
Landon Mion
Protests Greet Biden, Terry McAuliffe in Northern Virginia: 'Virginia Democrats Have An Enthusiasm Gap'
Rebecca Downs
FBI Official Violated Policy, Engaged in Romantic Relationship with Subordinate
Landon Mion

Rep. Scalise Blasts DOJ for Dropping Investigations into Nursing Home Deaths
Landon Mion
Here's How Much 'Defund the Police' Squad Members Have Spent on Security for Themselves in 2021
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular