Biden Clarifies Who He Thinks Is Killing People

Last week President Joe Biden accused Facebook of "killing people" for allowing what he argues is "misinformation" about the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine to remain on the social media platform.

Facebook quickly fought back, reminding the White House of the work they've done to promote the vaccine. They also worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci to suppress important information about a lab leak and dangerous gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts. The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period," a Facebook spokesperson released in a statement.

During remarks at the White House Monday, Biden attempted to walk back his comments about Facebook and argued while the company isn't killing people, a number of individuals using the site are responsible for people dying.

In reality, Communist China is doing the killing.