China

Biden Clarifies Who He Thinks Is Killing People

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Clarifies Who He Thinks Is Killing People

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last week President Joe Biden accused Facebook of "killing people" for allowing what he argues is "misinformation" about the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine to remain on the social media platform. 

Facebook quickly fought back, reminding the White House of the work they've done to promote the vaccine. They also worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci to suppress important information about a lab leak and dangerous gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts. The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period," a Facebook spokesperson released in a statement.  

During remarks at the White House Monday, Biden attempted to walk back his comments about Facebook and argued while the company isn't killing people, a number of individuals using the site are responsible for people dying. 

Recommended
Are There Any Good Apples at the FBI?
Kurt Schlichter

In reality, Communist China is doing the killing.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Parents Sue D.C. Mayor, Other Officials for Allowing Minors to Receive Vaccine Without Parental Consent
Landon Mion
McConnell's Refusal to Cave to Trump Saved the Fillibuster
Landon Mion
Delta Panic Spreads: NYC Health Committee Chairman Wants to Bring Back the City's Mask Mandate for All
Spencer Brown
Fed Up Democrat Border Town Sues DHS to Stop Relocating Migrants to Their Area
Julio Rosas
Senators Urge U.S. Olympic Committee to Prohibit Athletes from Using Digital Yuan in 2022 Olympics
Madeline Leesman
Marsha Blackburn on Facebook Censorship: We Shouldn't 'Mirror Authoritarian Regimes' Like Cuba
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular