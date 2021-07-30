WH Slams WaPo, NYT for 'Completely Irresponsible' Tweets on Spread of COVID Among Vaccinated

The White House on Friday called out both The Washington Post and The New York Times for reports regarding the rates at which vaccinated individuals can become infected with the coronavirus.

White House Deputy Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement Ben Wakana, who also serves on the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, called out the two news outlets' on Twitter for their reporting.

The Washington Post's report cited a CDC study that highlighted a "massive" outbreak in the state of Massachusetts among vaccinated residents.

Wakana pointed out what the newspaper got wrong in their reporting.

Completely irresponsible.



3 days ago the CDC made clear that vaccinated individuals represent a VERY SMALL amount of transmission occurring around the country.



Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.



Unreal to not put that in context. https://t.co/BbmSNvQlrb — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) July 30, 2021

Wakana then responded to a tweet from The New York Times that claimed the new delta variant spreads equally among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE AND IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG. https://t.co/gBkDbJ21xX — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) July 30, 2021

After the reports from the often Democrat-friendly newspapers, Wakana tweeted, "Let’s be clear. If 10 vaccinated people walk into a room full of COVID, about 9 of them would walk out of the room WITH NO COVID. Nine of them."

This comes as the Biden administration is ramping up efforts to have more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.