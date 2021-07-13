White House: Biden Applauds 'Courage' of Texas Dems Who Fled State to Block GOP Voting Bills

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden commended Texas state Democrats who fled the state to prevent votes on GOP election reform bills.

After more than 50 members of the Texas state House of Representatives jumped on a private plane to flee to Washington, D.C. to delay the legislative votes, as a 100-member quorum is needed to vote on the bills, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president backed their efforts.

"He applauds their courage and adds to the urgency for passage of the For the People and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement acts, along with the all-of-government effort we have launched and the movement he's calling for today to overcome this moment with voter turnout and voter education," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One.

On the flight to Philadelphia, where Biden gave a speech criticizing Republican-backed efforts that looked to ensure election integrity around the country, Jean-Pierre continued speaking to reporters, saying that the Texas bills are "un-American" and a part of "a concerted attack on our democracy."

"The most foundational right is the right to vote freely and fairly and have that vote counted," she said. "The fact of the matter is that the Texas legislation would make it harder to vote in a state where it is already too hard for many to vote."

Democrats allege that the bills would make voting more difficult for people, particularly racial minorities.

The measures include extending early voting hours, requiring voters to provide voter identification for absentee ballots and prohibiting drive-thru voting.

The Texas House voted Tuesday afternoon to arrest the lawmakers who fled the state in order to force them to vote on the election bills, according to The Texas Tribune.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the state legislature after the Democratic House members staged a walkout at a legislative session in May, which prevented the Republican-controlled House from being able to vote on an election integrity bill.