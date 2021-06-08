Washington State to Offer Free Joints Upon COVID Vaccination

Washington state announced that the Liquor and Cannabis Board will provide a marijuana joint to each adult that receives the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to increase statewide vaccinations.

The board said Monday that the "Joint for Jabs" promotion would run from June 7 until June 12.

Customers ages 21 and up will have the opportunity to claim a pre-rolled joint at a participating cannabis location upon receiving their first or second dose at a vaccine clinic. Only joints will be able to be claimed as edibles and other products containing marijuana are not included in the promotion.

The board has also previously offered alcoholic products as an incentive to receive the vaccine.

The LCB has provided dozens of allowances for alcohol and cannabis licensees throughout the COVID pandemic in an effort to support businesses during the restriction period and to support the vaccine effort. Most recently, it to be provided an allowance for a beer, wine or cocktail to be provided at no cost for those vaccinated by June 30.

Washington joins Arizona in offering marijuana products to vaccinated individuals. Arizona recently announced they would provide free marijuana joints or gummy edibles to residents 21 and older who receive a COVID vaccination.

More than 3.7 million Washington residents, or 49 percent, are fully vaccinated and 4.4 million people, which accounts to 58 percent of people in the state, have received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data.

In an effort to increase vaccinations, several states around the country have provided incentives for vaccinated residents.

After Ohio initially got the ball rolling with a lottery system that gave gave vaccinated residents the opportunity to win $1 million, as well the chance to be awarded scholarships for vaccinated students, many other states followed suit.

Oregon implemented a lottery similar to that of Ohio, offering several prizes $10,000 and one $1 million prize. West Virginia offered a drawing that would give residents the chance to win cash, guns and trucks.

The U.S. Treasury has said that vaccination programs such as lottery systems can utilize federal relief funds to encourage people to get vaccinated.