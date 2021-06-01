West Virginia to Offer Lottery for Gun Prizes as Incentive to Get Vaccinated

In an effort to incentivise residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, West Virginia is launching a lottery program that would give away guns to vaccinated vaccinated individuals that win the drawing.

Gov. Jim Justice (R) said in a news conference Tuesday that the raffle will take place from June 20 to Aug. 4. Prizes for the lottery winners include cash, firearms and trucks.

Five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns will be will be the firearms awarded to winners of the drawing on Father's Day on June 20.

Two brand-new, custom outfitted trucks, 25 getaways to West Virginia’s state parks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses and one $1 million cash prize will also be given away in the June 20 lottery..

For eligible students aged 12-25, there will be two full, four-year scholarships to any institution in the state.

Justice said $1 million will be given away to lottery winners for five weeks in a row.

On Aug. 4, one person will be awarded $1,588,000, and a runner up will receive $588,000.

Residents must receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to be eligible for the drawings. West Virginians already vaccinated are eligible.

The governor said in the news conference:

There are going to be so many wonderful prizes that you can win, it will blow you away. We are going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is over. Some people will win trucks and scholarships and on and on, but we've got to get you vaccinated first.

Last week, Justice announced that, upon vaccination, people ages 16-35 were eligible for a savings bond or a $100 gift card through the state government.