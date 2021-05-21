Oregon

Oregon Governor Announces Plan for $1 million Raffle for the Vaccinated

Posted: May 21, 2021 5:45 PM
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced Friday that state residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a lottery for the chance to win up to $1 million.

Brown said during a news conference that all vaccinated residents will be entered into the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign, making them eligible to win between $10,000 and $1 million.

One Oregonian will receive a $1 million cash prize, and one person from each county will be awarded $10,000.

Brown said in the news conference:

Getting vaccinated not only protects you from COVID-19, it helps protect your loved ones. It takes us one step closer to unlocking the restrictions during the pandemic. And in Oregon, it now gives you a chance to win $1 million. That sounds pretty good.

An additional lottery will occur for state residents ages 12-17, in which five $100,000 college scholarships will be handed out.

Residents will have to receive at least one dose of a vaccine by June 27 in order to be eligible for the drawing.

The Oregon Health Authority, assisted by the Oregon Lottery and Oregon State Treasury, will conduct the lottery to select a winner. 

Winners will be notified and will then be able to claim their prize or opt-out.

The raffle will occur June 28, with winners being announced the following week.

Oregon, along with New York and Maryland, follow Ohio's plan to implement a lottery for vaccinated residents. 

Ohio unveiled its lottery May 13 and has since reported a 28 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

