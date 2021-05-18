Report: Florida Woman Allegedly Raped Teenager After Trying to Intoxicate Him

A 43-year-old Florida woman reportedly raped a teenager in front of another child after she showed up at a birthday party intoxicated.

Jessica Rae Good was arrested Wednesday after the 17-year-old victim told a staff member at his high school that he had been sexually assaulted after a birthday party that occurred May 9, authorities said.

Good was out drinking with a friend before she showed up to the party, crashing the birthday celebration for another teenager after her friend went to bed.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement:

After returning home intoxicated, Good continued to ‘hang out’ with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol.

A 12-year-old girl who witnessed the incident told deputies she was sleeping on a bean bag chair when she was woken up by the sound of two people engaged in sexual intercourse.

The girl was just a foot away from the two when the teenager requested help, according to an arrest report obtained by the Port Charlotte Sun.

The 12-year-old girl said that at one point, the boy got up to go vomit in the bathroom but then returned, at which point the intercourse continued.

The victim told deputies that he was asleep when Good forced herself on him. He said he was not able to push her off him because of her size. Jail records list Good at 250 pounds.

Good told investigators she had “blacked out” and that she did not remember most of the sexual activity that occurred that night, according to the arrest report.

In Florida, it is illegal for an adult to have sexual contact with a minor, regardless of whether it was consensual, according to the sheriff's office.

Good was charged with two counts of Child Abuse and two counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

She is expected to be arraigned on June 21.