Biden’s Migrant Legacy: Video Shows Agency Workers Detailing Parents 'Selling' Children and Other Horrors

Parents selling children. Kids owing cartels money and working off the debts. Nine-year-olds with sexually transmitted diseases. A child living in a factory and working 12 hours a day.

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These are the horrors inflicted on children by President Joe Biden’s open border policy that are detailed in explosive undercover videos obtained exclusively by Townhall Media. A journalist conducted a series of conversations with agency workers who were the recipients of the children – and the cash – as a result of a rush of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) during Biden’s four years in office.

A previous video published by Townhall Media showed workers explaining to an undercover journalist how Biden’s disastrous policy resulted in the chaotic processing of unaccompanied children who streamed across the border.

The latest video obtained by Townhall Media exposes what happened to the children when the Biden administration failed.

Yolanda Gonzalez was the project manager for operations for The Providencia Group, which contracted with the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to manage the agency’s call center.

“I have called where it’s like, what do you mean ‘The sponsor was really not the parent? Or the cousin?’ or, ‘Wait, that was the parent, but they are going to sell them?’” she said, according to the video.

Think about what she said there: In Joe Biden’s America, migrant parents were selling their children.

“In the case managing department, we saw things like not asking the family member for certain documents to show that you can take care of the kid,” Darleen Sealey, senior administrator on duty at Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth in Canaan, New York, said in the video.

“Income verification, not looking to see if the document was actually real. You can type that up on–you can make that, right? There was a birth certificate that was fake, and then it was caught after the child left,” she said, according to the video.

Gonzalez discussed another case where a child was obtained by a “sponsor” and was put to work.

“And then we get, ‘Well, I couldn’t go to school because I was forced to work…this was my full-time job. I work 12 hours (a day). My sponsor owns a factory and put me to work there, and they told me that in a year I can go to school, but that I need to pay them for the trip here,’” Gonzalez said, indicating the work was to pay the cartel coyote for getting the child safely through the Mexico desert.

“That’s a red flag when a kid says, ‘Oh yeah, sometimes I go home with them, but I live in the factory.’”

“Sponsorship checks was a huge one, and not having like, for instance, they're clearly photoshopped pictures of like a sponsor and children, and I’m like, ‘How did this pass muster with anybody?’” Natasha Wright, ORR supervisory senior oversight advisor, told the undercover journalist in the video. “Like super egregious…literally, you could tell that person was like, stamped in the picture, like, that’s no way a real picture.”

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According to Wright, the Office of Inspector General investigated the chaos and forced change.

“Some of the children were having to work or were saved from, you know, this labor because they were paying back that [cartel] money or paying for their family,” Wright said in the video.

She said some children were released to cartel members.

The footage indicates kids weren’t just forced to work, but that sponsors and children both engaged in prostitution and sex trafficking.

“We had a lot of (child protective services) cases because a lot of the clients would go out and say they’re working, but they didn’t come back to the hotel,” according to Indaira Charles, a social work supervisor at Catholic Charities. “So they would go outside, sex traffic at a bar, leave the kids in the room, and not come back.”

“Who would go to the bar?” the undercover journalist asked in the video. “The parents. The mother. They were leaving them unattended in the hotel,” she responded.

Charles said in the video that parents “were being pimped. They didn’t have a lot of money when they came. They were looking for jobs. The bars, they knew the hustle.”

She said they would be hired to be a “waitress.”

“They were more than ‘waitresses,’” Charles said. “Even the younger girls were going outside with the mothers.”

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Evil doers exploited the incompetence of the Biden administration.

“You know, the kid’s 17,” Angela Cacciola, former chief human resources officer for The Children’s Home of Kingston, said in the video. “Goes through the system, he’s going to be 18 in six months, and his ‘sponsor’ is the pimp. They’re figuring out the system. They’re not stupid. They’re like, ‘Okay, be a good boy for six months, and then I’ll call you, and then we’ll steal you.’”

During Biden’s term, sex trafficking indicators surged: UACs were frequently AWOL from sponsors, returning with unexplained cash, cell phones, and signs of exploitation. Children as young as nine tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases. Screenings weren’t designed to detect sexual abuse.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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