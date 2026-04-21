Shocking Undercover Videos Expose Horrors of Joe Biden’s Unaccompanied Child Trafficking Scandal

The horrors that migrant children endured during Joe Biden’s years as president can never be forgiven, nor forgotten. No, not the endless kids he sniffed – the ones that were trafficked across the southern border, thanks to his incompetent, inhumane administration.

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During Biden’s four years, 448,000 unaccompanied alien children, or UACs, entered America. Most traveled through Mexico and crossed the southern border, sent by their parents. Alone, to be shepherded by drug cartel-affiliated coyotes.

Townhall Media has obtained a series of undercover videos produced after an in-depth investigation of organizations that received millions of dollars from Biden’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

ORR – which still exists today – is the clearinghouse for money and policy related to unaccompanied children streaming across the border. ORR gave grants to nonprofit organizations to supposedly care for the children showing up alone at the southern border.

“They were literally like, ‘Everyone has a contract!’” Angela Cacciola, former chief human resources officer for Children’s Home of Kingston, New York, said, according to the shocking video. She compared the process to Oprah Winfrey’s show, where the audience would be jubilantly surprised with luxurious prizes.

“I feel like when they were handing out contracts, that ORR was like, ‘Yes, you have a contract. Yes, you have a contract.’ They weren’t really vetting the places,” Cacciola said in the video.

In 2021, the Biden administration, and in particular Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, assured the world that children would be cared for.

Mayorkas claimed to NBC News the border was “closed,” but that "We will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children," adding, "We are safely processing the children who do come to our border.”

The response was overwhelming, literally.

In 2020 – Trump’s final year of his first term – 15,381 UACs entered the U.S., according to ORR. The next year – Biden’s first year – that number exploded to 122,731. It peaked in 2022 at 128,904 entrants during those 12 months. It declined to 118,901 in 2023 and 98,356 in 2024. In Trump’s first year of his second term, it plunged to 22,833, undoubtedly because he declared the border was effectively closed.

The videos obtained by Townhall Media indicate a chaotic process overseen by Biden and Mayorkas, where children were shuffled through the system, vetting procedures were dropped, documents were discarded, and trafficking raged.

Carlos Nova, the former lead case manager for Rising Ground, confirmed the goal was to get the child to the sponsor “no matter what.”

“Could [sic] care less how the minor felt about it,” he said, according to the video. “It was just, ‘Hey, this minor has to get there, and that’s it. The faster we can do it, the better.’”

Darleen Sealey, the senior administrator on duty for Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth, said the Biden administration seized children’s passports at the border and, incredibly, threw them away.

“...[T]here was a garbage can filled to the top with passports. So they were processing the kids and just throwing their documents in there,” she said in the video.

Sealey acknowledged the policy, which she said was in place for two years, made it hard to vet sponsors.

Yolanda Gonzalez, a project manager at The Providencia Group, which handled calls to ORR, said children were helped through Mexico by cartel coyotes, and then owed them a debt.

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“So the thought is when they get to where they’re going, they’re going to be released to a sponsor that already knows they owe us [the cartel] money,” she said in the video, indicating what the traffickers may say.

In a particularly shocking moment, Natasha Wright, a supervisory senior oversight advisor for ORR, acknowledged that hotel staff and National Guardsmen were “sleeping with the minors in the hotels.”

She didn’t say where it allegedly took place, but the discussions between the undercover journalist and the workers centered around New York.

In the video, Wright nodded along as the journalist said, “Children being sent to folks that we knew were not their relatives because the process was rushed so much,” and “We have cases of children that we know were sent to traffickers.”

“Biden should have never opened the gates so that many can come in because it overloaded the programs to provide quality care to the kids,” Sealey said, according to the video obtained by Townhall Media.

Sealey said “the majority” of children her agency handled didn’t speak Spanish.

“They were from Africa, Italy, Ukraine, New Delhi (India), and those places,” she said. “So we had Mandarin (Chinese), Japanese.”

In the video, Catholic Charities Social Work Supervisor Indaira Charles added her agency handled kids from China, Turkey, Africa, but “majority was Venezuela.”

“A lot of them were here to get pregnant,” Charles said. “That’s where the National Guard came into play.” She went on to allege Guardsmen had “tension” and migrants wanted approval, “so there was a lot of relationships.”

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“So if I get pregnant and I have a baby in America, a lot of that’s resolved,” she said, referring to approval to remain in the country. “The women had a plan. They weren’t just having sexual relationships with y’all. They wanted their papers. They wanted to become legal citizens.”

Charles said “even the staff” was doing that. In the video, she didn’t specify whether it was Catholic Charities or hotel staff.

The journalist said, “ORR was ill-equipped to handle what the Biden administration put in place?” Cacciola responded, “Who was monitoring the Biden administration? I mean, let’s be honest.”

Sources tell Townhall Media much of the infrastructure on the Mexico side of the border remains in place to ensure a flow of migrants can resume coming across the border. All they need is a Biden-esque policy that enabled it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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