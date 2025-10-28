New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped

The House Oversight Committee published a lengthy report Tuesday morning detailing investigation findings into former President Joe Biden's flagrant use of the autopen.

Advertisement

"The Committee’s investigation revealed that Biden officials—at the behest of the inner circle—went to great lengths to prop up the former president as he began losing the ability to independently function in office. These steps ranged from addressing President Biden’s makeup, clothing, schedule, the number of steps President Biden could walk or climb, the amount of time President Biden needed to read and to spend with his family, working to 'meticulously stage-manage' President Biden, limiting the number of events he participated in, lightening the president’s workload, making it difficult even for senior Democrats to access the president, keeping cabinet meetings to a minimum, eliciting 'direction' from Hollywood on the State of the Union and other events, and using teleprompters even at small, intimate events," the report states.

Joe Biden WAS NOT running the show.



Our new report EXPOSES how Biden's decline was real and his aides covered it up.



Aides didn't even know WHO was operating the autopen to sign official documents and pardons.



Watch the truth they tried to bury 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/WkQsy5k6uC — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 28, 2025

"The investigation revealed holes in the chain of custody of the president’s decision binder, which contained decision memos to be signed or initialed by President Biden when approving or disapproving executive actions, as well as numerous instances in which the president’s approval for an executive action or the chief of staff’s approval of signature by autopen was not memorialized. Among the most flagrant of these instances are the clemency actions taken in the final days of the Biden presidency, which not only lacked a decision memo, but also raised serious concerns from President Biden’s own Department of Justice ethics attorneys about whether 'the President was aware of the [criminal] backgrounds when making clemency decisions' involving violent convicted criminals," it continues.

According to Oversight Chairman James Comer, executive actions taken by Biden through the autopen are "null and void."

“The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover-up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid,” Comer released in a statement. “Our report reveals how key aides colluded to mislead the public and the extraordinary measures they took to sustain the appearance of presidential authority as Biden’s capacity to function independently diminished. Executive actions performed by Biden White House staff and signed by autopen are null and void. We are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a thorough review of these executive actions and scrutinize key Biden aides who took the Fifth to hide their participation in the cover-up. The D.C. Board of Medicine must also review the actions taken by President Biden’s physician to hide his true condition. We have provided Americans with transparency about the Biden Autopen Presidency, and now there must be accountability.”

House Republicans have asked the DOJ to launch an investigation into the Biden administration’s autopen use. In a 100-page report, the House Oversight Committee outlined its case against actions taken by former President Joe Biden. More: https://t.co/PYVnhHH2CE pic.twitter.com/vNcr53Jczn — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.