FBI Finally Cuts Ties With Leftist Hate Groups

After many years of partnership, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has finally cut ties with two major leftist hate groups: the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Advertisement

"James Comey wrote 'love letters' to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans. That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs," FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday.

Finally. Long overdue for the ADL, a terrible, dishonest and harmful organization that always put leftism and Democrat power above actually fighting real anti-semitism (i.e. backing BLM, Women's March, etc.) - extremely damaging on many fronts. https://t.co/QJog8eBUUq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2025

On Friday, Patel announced the same fate for SPLC.

"The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called “hate map” has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership," Patel said. "In April, during our Anti-Christian Bias Panel, I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups — and certainly not from the SPLC. Under this FBI, all ties with the SPLC have officially been terminated."

Both groups have long targeted conservative organizations with smear campaigns and placed them on "hate maps" for easy exploitation by violent, leftist political soldiers.

In fact one day before he was assassinated, Charlie Kirk was placed on a "hate watch" newsletter by the SPLC.

According to @1819News, 'Charlie's name is mentioned on the Southern Poverty Law Center's website in 38 posts. In a report entitled "The Year in Hate and Extremism 2024," Charlie's name appears 18 times.'



In a post one day before Charlie was shot and killed, he was mentioned in… — MONICA PAIGE✰TPUSA (@MonicaPaigeTV) October 2, 2025

In 2012, the Family Research Council office in Washington D.C. was shot up by a violent progressive after SPLC listed the conservative organization on their "hate map."

Floyd Lee Corkins, II, 29, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison on three felony charges, including a terrorism offense, in the August 2012 shooting of a security guard at the Family Research Council in downtown Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Machen Jr., Valerie Parlave, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and Cathy L. Lanier, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Corkins, of Herndon, Va., pled guilty in February 2013 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to charges of committing an act of terrorism while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, and interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition. The Honorable Chief Judge Richard W. Roberts sentenced him. Upon completion of his prison term, he will be placed on five years of supervised release. This marked the first time that a defendant has been charged with and convicted of committing an act of terrorism under a provision of the District of Columbia’s Anti-Terrorism Act of 2002 that covers criminal actions committed with the intent to “intimidate or coerce a significant portion of the civilian population of the District of Columbia or the United States.”

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.