Tipsheet

Rubio Previews Trump's UN Speech and Who He's Going After

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 23, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump is in New York City Tuesday and will address the United Nations General Assembly. 

According to National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump plans to call on the international body to live up to its purpose. 

"What the president is going to do is challenge the UN to find its meaning and its purpose and its utility as an organization," Rubio told Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. "Because it doesn't seem to be doing the job, and it's pretty good at spending a lot of money."

The Biden administration sent a whopping $18 billion to the corrupt organization, much of which was funneled to terrorists organizations in the Middle East, Africa and other parts of the world. 

In February President Trump ended American taxpayer funding of UN groups through an executive order. 

"The United States helped found the United Nations (UN) after World War II to prevent future global conflicts and promote international peace and security.  But some of the UN’s agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism.  As in 2018, when the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the United States will reevaluate our commitment to these institutions," the order states.

"Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)," the order continues. "UNRWA has reportedly been infiltrated by members of groups long designated by the Secretary of State (Secretary) as foreign terrorist organizations, and UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.  UNHRC has protected human rights abusers by allowing them to use the organization to shield themselves from scrutiny, while UNESCO has demonstrated failure to reform itself, has continually demonstrated anti-Israel sentiment over the past decade, and has failed to address concerns over mounting arrears."

The recognition of a so-called "Palestinian State" is also at the center of the meetings, a concept President Trump and his administration have thoroughly rejected while Hamas continues to play games. 

