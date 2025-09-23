Rubio Previews Trump's UN Speech and Who He's Going After

President Donald Trump is in New York City Tuesday and will address the United Nations General Assembly.

Good morning from New York City where President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly around 10 am ET. pic.twitter.com/chdUzSN8zp — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

According to National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump plans to call on the international body to live up to its purpose.

"What the president is going to do is challenge the UN to find its meaning and its purpose and its utility as an organization," Rubio told Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. "Because it doesn't seem to be doing the job, and it's pretty good at spending a lot of money."

The Biden administration sent a whopping $18 billion to the corrupt organization, much of which was funneled to terrorists organizations in the Middle East, Africa and other parts of the world.

NEW: Sec. Marco Rubio says he expects President Trump to call out the "feckless" United Nations today:



"What the president is going to do is challenge the UN to find its meaning and its purpose and its utility as an organization."



"Because it doesn't seem to be doing the job,… pic.twitter.com/pFw3fa0u40 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025

In February President Trump ended American taxpayer funding of UN groups through an executive order.

"The United States helped found the United Nations (UN) after World War II to prevent future global conflicts and promote international peace and security. But some of the UN’s agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism. As in 2018, when the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the United States will reevaluate our commitment to these institutions," the order states.

"Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)," the order continues. "UNRWA has reportedly been infiltrated by members of groups long designated by the Secretary of State (Secretary) as foreign terrorist organizations, and UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. UNHRC has protected human rights abusers by allowing them to use the organization to shield themselves from scrutiny, while UNESCO has demonstrated failure to reform itself, has continually demonstrated anti-Israel sentiment over the past decade, and has failed to address concerns over mounting arrears."

The recognition of a so-called "Palestinian State" is also at the center of the meetings, a concept President Trump and his administration have thoroughly rejected while Hamas continues to play games.

NEW: Sec. Marco Rubio slams Hamas over tactics delaying the release of hostages — including a letter they claimed to have sent to President Trump, which Rubio says he never received:



"Why are we even talking about hostages? ... There shouldn't be any. They should all be released… pic.twitter.com/Avht8uQor2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, globalist organizations like the United Nations.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.