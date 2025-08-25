This Is Why Trump Is Sending the Feds to Chicago

After a successful week of the federal government cleaning up the streets of Washington D.C., President Donald Trump has his sights set on another major blue city.

"The incompetent Mayor of Chicago just stated that, in DC, where crime has been brought down to almost nothing, there have been no murders in 9 days, something which hasn’t happened in years, and people are safe again, only nine people have been arrested. That is wrong, hundreds of criminals have been held, captured, and arrested, and their guns have been taken away. DC IS SAFE AND BOOMING!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

🚨 Over 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal guns seized.



Last night, another 86 arrests including multiple suspects accused of assaulting law enforcement and National Guard — and a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.



Every day of our mission we are making DC safe again. pic.twitter.com/PhP26CEtZi — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 25, 2025

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 14 days prior:



Robbery ⬇️42%

ADW ⬇️13%

Carjacking ⬇️85%

Car Theft ⬇️24%

Violent Crime ⬇️25%

Property Crime ⬇️10%

Total Crime ⬇️11%



While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 25, 2025

So why Chicago? The crime crisis stems from a partnership - and rivalry - between Mexican cartels (now designated terrorist organizations by the federal government), and violate local gangs.

Harold “Noonie” Ward, a former high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples, one of America’s largest street gangs, claims the deadly violence that is plaguing Rahm Emanuel’s “world class city” of Chicago is because Mexican drug cartels are being allowed by “the powers that be” to operate freely and “run” Chicago’s streets.



In an interview with Breitbart News outside of his childhood home, a now-condemned apartment in Altgeld Gardens, one of Chicago’s most well known housing projects, Ward explained that there are a number of issues leading to the bloodshed in the city. The greatest reason, Ward says, is drugs and how they are being brought into the city.



“Where the drugs are coming from is Mexican cartels,” Ward said. “From Mexico to Chicago, they make $3.5 billion dollars a year. And the majority of violence in Chicago, comes from the Mexican cartels.”

In July the son of former Sinaloa cartel kingpin El Chapo pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in Chicago.

From the Department of Justice in July:

Ovidio Guzman Lopez who succeeded his father—Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as “El Chapo”—as one of the heads of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Chicago to federal drug charges. Guzman Lopez, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug conspiracy and two counts of knowingly engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. As heirs to the Sinaloa Cartel, Guzman Lopez stated in his plea agreement that he and his three brothers, collectively known as “the Chapitos,” assumed their father’s leadership role following El Chapo’s arrest in 2016 and subsequent conviction in the Eastern District of New York. Guzman Lopez admitted in the plea agreement that he coordinated the transportation of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs and precursor chemicals from Mexico to the United States border, at times in shipments of hundreds or thousands of kilograms. Guzman Lopez used a network of couriers affiliated with the cartel to smuggle the drugs into the United States using vehicles, rail cars, tunnels, aircraft, and other means, the plea agreement states. Guzman Lopez’s three brothers—IVAN ARCHIVALDO GUZMAN SALAZAR, JESUS ALFREDO GUZMAN SALAZAR, and JOAQUIN GUZMAN LOPEZ—were also charged with drug trafficking in U.S. indictments. Joaquin Guzman Lopez was arrested last year and remains detained in U.S. custody without bond. He pleaded not guilty to charges filed in the Northern District of Illinois and is awaiting trial. Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar are charged in both the Northern District of Illinois and Southern District of New York. They are not in custody and warrants have been issued for their arrests. The U.S. State Department has issued rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to their arrests and convictions.

Trump's work to clean up American cities goes far beyond local crime.

