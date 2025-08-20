Newsom Accused of Vote Trading and Bribery During Redistricting Scheme

California State Representatives are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom's scheme to rig the state's congressional elections with new gerrymandering and accusing liberal lawmakers of bribery.

CA Asm Carl DeMaio and other state legislators are asking for a federal investigation into allegations of corruption and violations of federal law surrounding Newsom’s proposed redistricting scheme. READ LETTER: https://t.co/TkdFtklkkq pic.twitter.com/DCWjWRDZlJ — Office of Asm. Carl DeMaio (@AsmDeMaioOffice) August 20, 2025

From a letter written to Attorney General Pam Bondi Wednesday and signed by Assembly members Carl DeMaio, James Gallagher, Leticia Castillo, Health Hadwick, David Tangipa and State Senators Tony Strickland and Marie Alvarado-Gil:

We write to request that the US Department of Justice consider opening an immediate investigation into allegations of corruption and illegality involving members of the California state legislature and their current redistricting scheme. As you may be aware, California state legislators - upon the Governor's demand - have initiated an unprecedented and unnecessary mid-cycle redistricting effort. Article 21 of the California state constitution expressly prohibits such an effort and public opinion is solidly against the idea of mullifying the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and handing the power back to politicians to manipulate the lines of their own districts." In recent days alarming allegations have surfaced that may explain why state legislators are proceeding forward with such a blatantly unconstitutional and politically unpopular proposal. Specifically, various media outlets are reporting that several members of the state legislature may have not only engaged in drawing the lines of these maps to benefit themselves politically but may be providing their vote for these proposals on the condition that the maps are drawn to benefit themselves. As just one example, KCRA reported that one powerful senator "had one of the new, targeted districts drawn specifically for him in exchange for his support of the redistricting plan." This kind of backroom dealing and possibility for vote-trading by politicians is the very reason why California voters passed ballot initiatives in 2008 and again in 2010 to take redistricting powers away from the Governor and state legislature. We believe that the backroom dealings may rise to an unlawful level of bribery and vote trading. It is quite possible that federal laws could have been violated in the scheming surrounding these backroom deals over maps. Aside from possible criminal misconduct, we are also concerned with numerous potential violations of federal law related to the process of redistricting and the proposed maps being approved by the state legislature. Public confidence in the integrity of our state legislature is of paramount importance. As such we ask that you review this matter and determine whether a federal investigation is warranted at this time.

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom is moving forward with plans to redraw lines, despite voters and the law being against the move.

I believe Gavin Newsom and I have different definitions of "legal."



To pass his redistricting plan, he must:



1. Violate the Constitution by holding hearings on a bill less than 30 days after introduction.

2. Violate the Constitution by drawing maps without authority.

3. Violate… pic.twitter.com/AXwV1HPNK6 — Mark Meuser (@MarkMeuser) August 20, 2025

