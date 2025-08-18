Everything You Need to Know About the 'Big Day' at the White House

It's a "big day" at the White House as President Donald Trump moves forward with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

Trump will host a number of European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky is expected to arrive at 1 p.m. eastern.

"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Lets see what the results will be???" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

.@USAmbNATO: "President Trump is a peacemaker and he is mediating a brutal, meat-grinder war to a truce... both sides are going to have to give... there is nobody that is better positioned, and can bring the parties to the table, than Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/b5JqzzEwrQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

The meetings come after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska Friday.

Trump: "We had an extremely productive meeting. Many points were agreed to, and there are just a very few that are left... we have a very good chance of getting there." pic.twitter.com/qx0vvEUDRz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2025

Zelensky's last meeting at the White House resulted in his ejection from the Oval Office after talks broke down in the final minutes.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting in February. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Over the weekend Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff did a number of interviews to preview Monday's talks and to recap progress made with Russia in Alaska.

.@SEPeaceMissions Steve Witkoff: "We began to see some moderation in the way they're thinking about getting to a final peace deal. And so, we feel that that's encouraging. We briefed the Europeans immediately after... I think everybody agreed that we had made progress." pic.twitter.com/uEUQ4j53kt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025

🔥Marco Rubio on fire…



“What utility would there be of me going on a program and telling you we wagged our finger at Putin and told him you must do this…these discussions ONLY work best when they are conducted privately.” pic.twitter.com/2cnIkBx7n6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2025

