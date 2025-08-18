If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated
Terry Moran Once Again Proves Why ABC News Fired Him With This Tweet...
That Thing That Dems Say Doesn't Happen in Our Elections...Just Occurred in Detroit
How This CNN Reporter Referred to Trump Regarding Fighting Crime Will Likely Trigger...
Is the Media Really This Dumb?
Trump Just Sent a Brutal Message to Democrats Who Are Upset That He's...
VIP
Why Late-Night Comedy Is Dying a Slow, Unfunny Death
Trump, President of Peace
VIP
Dear Progressives: DC Crime Is a Problem Too Big to Ignore
National Guard in D.C. to Carry Weapons Amid Crime Crackdown
Trump Announces His Next Target to Ensure Elections Are 'Fair and Honest'
Former Washington Post Fact Checker Acknowledges Piece He Was 'Completely Wrong About'
VIP
DHS Has One Question for CNN After This Absurd Headline
Walking Among the Ruins: A Journey of Redemption and Resolve
Tipsheet

Everything You Need to Know About the 'Big Day' at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 18, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

It's a "big day" at the White House as President Donald Trump moves forward with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war. 

Trump will host a number of European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky is expected to arrive at 1 p.m. eastern. 

Advertisement

"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Lets see what the results will be???" Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning. 

The meetings come after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska Friday. 

Zelensky's last meeting at the White House resulted in his ejection from the Oval Office after talks broke down in the final minutes. 

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting in February. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Recommended

What Is the Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Over the weekend Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff did a number of interviews to preview Monday's talks and to recap progress made with Russia in Alaska. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is the Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
That Thing That Dems Say Doesn't Happen in Our Elections...Just Occurred in Detroit Matt Vespa
If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated Matt Vespa
Trump Announces His Next Target to Ensure Elections Are 'Fair and Honest' Leah Barkoukis
Terry Moran Once Again Proves Why ABC News Fired Him With This Tweet About Trump Matt Vespa
Just One Week in Liberal Stupidity Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Is the Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement