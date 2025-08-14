Sorry Libs, People Love Trump's D.C. Takeover
WATCH: D.C. Homeless Encampments Get Bulldozed
This NYT Op-Ed Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding How Libs View...
Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Pr...
Democrats Have Found a New Epstein Angle to Go After Trump
VIP
Hamas Terrorists Need Only a PRESS Jacket for Leftist Support
ICE Crashes Newsom's Press Conference
Soros Insider Connects Obama’s Inner Circle to Mamdani’s Campaign
U.S. Declares War on United Cartels: Five Fugitives, Millions in Rewards
Newsom’s Redistricting Push Flops With Voters
Decades After Being Disbanded, HHS Reinstates Task Force on Childhood Vaccine Safety
DOJ Seizes $2.8M in Crypto Investigation
Trump: 24M Illegal Immigrants Entered United States
These Four States Lead the Nation in SNAP Fraud Reports
Tipsheet

Noem Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 14, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed Thursday nearly two million illegal aliens have self-deported since President Donald Trump took office in January. 

Advertisement

DHS has implemented a number of programs and used a series of tactics to promote self deportation. 

"In her first 200 days as secretary, DHS also launched an international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to LEAVE NOW because if they don’t, we will arrest them and deport them. This new data shows illegal aliens are hearing our message," DHS adds in a statement. "Secretary Noem ended the CBP One App, that allowed more than one million aliens to illegally enter the country, which has been transformed into the CBP Home App. Part of Operation Homecoming, the CBP Home App allows illegal aliens to take control of their departure. The American people are generously offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now."

Recommended

Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"The rapid decline in the illegal immigrant population is already being felt nationwide, from reduced strain on public services to a resurgence in local job markets," the statement continued. 

Meanwhile, illegal immigration crackdowns are in full effect across the country in major "sanctuary" jurisdictions -- Washington D.C. is the latest target. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
This NYT Op-Ed Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding How Libs View the Military Matt Vespa
ICE Crashes Newsom's Press Conference Dmitri Bolt
The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Democrat Crime Narrative Obliterated! CNN Host in Hot Water? Townhall Video
Hunter Biden Responds to $1 Billion Legal Threat From Melania Trump Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
Advertisement