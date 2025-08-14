Noem Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed Thursday nearly two million illegal aliens have self-deported since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Advertisement

The world has heard our message: if you are in America illegally, LEAVE NOW.



In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population. Under President Trump, we now have safer streets, better jobs for Americans, and less strain on schools,… pic.twitter.com/DwS1zuR2TZ — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 14, 2025

DHS has implemented a number of programs and used a series of tactics to promote self deportation.

"In her first 200 days as secretary, DHS also launched an international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to LEAVE NOW because if they don’t, we will arrest them and deport them. This new data shows illegal aliens are hearing our message," DHS adds in a statement. "Secretary Noem ended the CBP One App, that allowed more than one million aliens to illegally enter the country, which has been transformed into the CBP Home App. Part of Operation Homecoming, the CBP Home App allows illegal aliens to take control of their departure. The American people are generously offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now."

"The rapid decline in the illegal immigrant population is already being felt nationwide, from reduced strain on public services to a resurgence in local job markets," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, illegal immigration crackdowns are in full effect across the country in major "sanctuary" jurisdictions -- Washington D.C. is the latest target.

BREAKING: DC Police Chief issues new executive orders allowing police to notify ICE about subjects not in custody, including during traffic stops and to help ICE in the transportation of detained suspects. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/wXfYlfp6Yv — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.