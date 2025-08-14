Confirmed: Terrorists in Gaza Pose As Aid Workers From Well-Known Food Kitchen

World Central Kitchen confirmed Tuesday that Islamic terrorists in the Gaza Strip have been using vehicles with their logo to carry out operations.

"WCK was contacted by Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and confirmed the vehicle and persons of interest were not affiliated with WCK. We strongly condemn anyone posing as WCK or other humanitarians as this endangers civilians and aid workers. The safety and security of our teams are our top priority," WCK issued in a statement.

The reaction came after the Israeli Defense Forces took out a terror cell operating out of "WCK" vehicles.

‼️ Armed Terrorists Operated Undercover in WCK Vehicle: Five armed terrorists were eliminated in Deir al-Balah while near a vehicle marked with the “World Central Kitchen” emblem. The terrorists wore yellow vests in an attempt to conceal their activity and avoid being targeted.… pic.twitter.com/bXgHqumFx6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 12, 2025

In April 2024 the IDF was falsely accused of deliberately targeting WCK aid workers. Seven workers were killed after IDF targeted a three car envoy on suspicion terrorists were posing as aid workers.

"The IDF has acknowledged its responsibility and its fatal errors in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza. It is also taking disciplinary action against those in command and committed to other reforms. These are important steps forward," WCK said in a statement after the incident was investigated.

Hamas terrorists also use United Nations vehicles to carry out attacks.

"A United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) worker from northern Gaza revealed that Hamas utilizes the agency’s vehicles for its terror activities throughout the enclave, according to a video interview released by the IDF on October 31. The worker, who said that he was employed as a security guard before the October 7 Hamas massacre, said that operatives from the Iran-backed terrorist group “entered the UNRWA facilities” and “took everything … by force” shortly after Israel launched its military response," the Foundation for Defense of Democracies reports. "Along with appropriating vital aid meant for Gaza’s civilian population, Hamas stole official agency vehicles, surmising that their official UN markings would protect them from the IDF. The terrorists would then use these vehicles to carry out their daily operations throughout Gaza, the UNRWA worker said."

The tactic of using a non-profit humanitarian organization as a disguise for attacks or cover is a war crime and one that Hamas or other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip is fine with committing.