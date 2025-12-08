VIP
Red Pilling Is the Answer
Democrats Just Proposed Legislation to Make Plane Tickets More Expensive

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Democrats haven't been banging the "affordability" drum quite as loud these days. Now that egg prices are down and gas prices are dropping, they're focusing instead on defending Somali fraudsters, attacking ICE, and hating President Trump.

And it's no wonder, because the legislation Democrats keep proposing doesn't do anything to make life more affordable for Americans and — in most cases — it makes things even more expensive. We see the impacts of the Obamacare subsidies, which have made health insurance costs skyrocket.

Now they're pushing to make air travel more expensive by punishing airlines for delays, with a bill that would make those companies shell out cash when they cancel or postpone flights.

Here's more:

Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., proposed the measure, which has been co-sponsored by more than a dozen other Democrat senators.

Under the bill, dubbed the Flight Delay and Cancellation Compensation Act, airlines would need to pay passengers $300 if their flight is delayed by more than three hours and $600 if their flight is delayed by at least six hours.

It would also require the Department of Transportation to mandate airlines compensate passengers for meals, hotels and transportation resulting from flight disruptions, regardless of the cause.

"Flying is already stressful and expensive. Airlines have to be accountable when they cost the American people money and travelers are left stranded," Kelly said in a press release. "We’re working to make sure that passengers are protected so that cancellations and delays don’t cost them money out of their own pockets."

This comes after the Department of Transportation withdrew a Biden administration plan to provide cash compensation to passengers facing delays. That proposal would have required airlines to pay customers between $200 and $300 for delays of at least three hours, between $375 and $525 for delays of at least six hours and between $750 and $775 for delays of at least nine hours.

Those costs are always passed along to the consumer. Airlines don't have wide profit margins and they're not going to risk losing thousands on a delayed flight. That means the cost of travel will go up for everyone.

Democrats don't care about the consequences of their actions. They want the soundbite and the ability to say the GOP is "giving handouts to the airlines."

Instead, the GOP should frame it exactly as we have: it will make air travel more expensive by passing the costs of these fines to consumers. It will also increase safety risks. Airline delays often stem from mechanical issues or staffing issues. Forcing airlines to choose between safety and fines means the risk of accidents and mishaps increases.

That tracks so well for the government that we can't even begin to describe it. Of course, they punish private businesses for their own inefficiency and mismanagement.

Well, Democrats think us little people shouldn't fly and travel, anyway. It's not good for the environment, after all.

And Democrats get to attack President Trump and Secretary Duffy over plane crashes. It's a win-win for them.

