VIP
Red Pilling Is the Answer
No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing...
State Attorney General Pressures City to Cancel Christmas-Themed Drag Show
VIP
Indiana University Sanctions Lecturer for Claiming MAGA Is White Supremacy
Progressive Podcaster Takes Cheap Shots at Erika Kirk in Unhinged Rant
Man of the People Mamdani to Move Into Swanky Gracie Mansion
President Trump Announces $12B in Farm Subsidies
Greenpeace Seeks to Undermine US Law in a Dutch Court
Tammy Baldwin's Obamacare Subsidy Olive Branch Backfires on Her
Massachusetts Allows Boys to Compete in Girls' Sports, and Here's the Damage That's...
Zohran Mamdani Intructs New Yorkers on How to Violate Federal Law
Some Cultures Shouldn't Be Welcomed in the US
VIP
This Is Why the Gun Industry Has Protection in the First Place
Is the Economy About to Turn in Trump’s Favor?
Tipsheet

Top Trump Prosecutor Resigns After Appeals Court Ruling

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 08, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey has resigned after an appeals court ruled that her appointment was invalid.

Habba previously served as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and represented him in several civil matters, including the New York civil fraud case. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement announcing Habba’s resignation.

Advertisement

“Following the flawed Third Circuit decision disqualifying Alina Habba from performing her duties in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of New Jersey, I am saddened to accept Alina’s resignation,” Bondi wrote.

The attorney general explained that a Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruling determining that Habba was unlawfully serving in her position “made it untenable for her to effectively run her office, with politicized judges pausing trials designed to bring violent criminals to justice.”

Bondi further argued that “These judgess should not be able to countermand the President’s choice of attorneys  entrusted with carrying out the executive branch’s core responsibility of prosecuting crime.”

However, the battle might not be over. Bondi noted that the Justice Department “will seek further review of this decision, and we are confident it will be reversed.” If this happens, Habba will return to her position.

Habba released a statement on X confirming her resignation. She touted her record, saying that Camden, New Jersey “had its first murder-free summer in 50 years” and that her team “drove down crime, took violent offenders off the streets, caught terrorists, and put away child predators.”

Recommended

No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOJ JUDGES NEW JERSEY PAM BONDI

She stated that “judges in my state took advantage of a flawed blue slip tradition and became weapons for the politicized left” and “stopped conducting trials and entering sentences, leaving violent criminals on the streets.”

The “blue slip” tradition refers to a practice in which a state’s senators can prevent a potential nominee from their state from going through the Senate confirmation process. Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim blocked Habba from a confirmation hearing. 

“As a result of the Third Circuit’s ruling, and to protect the stability andintegrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey,” Habba wrote.

The appeals court issued its ruling in November after a lengthy legal battle. It decided that Habba’s appointment violated federal laws, which mandate that when an interim U.S. attorney’s three-month term expires, it is up to the district courts to appoint a replacement. Instead, Bondi re-appointed Habba to the position after her term expired.

Advertisement

When a lower court ruled that Habba’s continued role was unlawful, the Department of Justice gave her a series of other titles to avoid the rule. However, the appeals court rejected this move. The ruling puts Habba’s past prosecutorial decisions into question. Those prosecuted after Habba’s term expired could argue in court that she did not possess the authority to prosecute their cases.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up Matt Vespa
Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad Idea Kurt Schlichter
Massachusetts Allows Boys to Compete in Girls' Sports, and Here's the Damage That's Done Amy Curtis
Tammy Baldwin's Obamacare Subsidy Olive Branch Backfires on Her Amy Curtis
Scott Bessent Dropped a Helluva Line During His Appearance on Face the Nation Matt Vespa
Slàn (Goodbye) Ireland Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement