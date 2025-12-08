VIP
Red Pilling Is the Answer
No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 08, 2025 3:00 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I will say one thing: the Democrats’ participation in the linguistic gymnastics remains undefeated. It provides a window into the mental illness that is American liberalism, and you learn fascinating new ways to destroy the meaning of words. It’s entertainment, since only those hitting the crack pipe would believe the talking points and other trash jargon coming from this party.

Operation Southern Spear is taking out narco-terrorists in the Caribbean. Democrats have a problem with this, though not any of the terrorists Barack Obama wiped out through drone strikes—500 total during his presidency, and yes, civilians were killed. Americans were on these kill lists. Yet, Democrats and the media are trying to frame this campaign as some illegal war seen out of Tom Clancy’s Clear and Present Danger. It’s not, and these aren’t sailors on a day trip, guys. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tossed out a new phrase for these narco-terrorists: “shipwrecked survivors.”

This campaign has hilariously been dubbed “boatgate” by the Left, since we blew up a narco boat twice. The first strike killed some terrorists and disabled the craft, while the second wiped out the remaining terrorists. They were trying to signal for assistance. Either way, the strikes will continue as they did last week. Even with ‘boatgate’ becoming a national story, the Pentagon blew up another narco boat. However, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth admitted that fewer narco boats are taking to sea since we’re turning them into ashtrays. 

Related:

