Tipsheet

Tom Homan Destroys Dana Bash After She Accuses ICE of Racial Profiling in Minnesota

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 08, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration's Border Czar, Tom Homan, defended ICE Operations in Minneapolis on Sunday during CNN's "State of the Union," with Dana Bash. 

"Minneapolis, a city councilman there in particular, Jamal Osman, who was born in Somalia, told CNN that 'Somali citizens have been stopped on the street, asked to provide documentation' and that he never thought he'd have to tell people to carry their passports around because they look Somali," Bash said. "Are ICE agents stopping people because they look, quote unquote, Somali?"

"No, they're not," Homan responded. "You know, the law requires... Agents are trained in 4th Amendment training every six months. Border Patrol's trained in 4th Amendment training. You can detain and question people for a short period of time based on reasonable suspicion..."

"And what is that suspicion?" Bash asked. "Is it based on how they look?"

No, their appearance alone can't raise reasonable suspicion; it's articulable facts, a lot of different facts, taken into consideration. And the Supreme Court just backed the Trump administration up on this. I know a lot of the media says, 'Oh, the Supreme Court just justified racial profiling.' That's not what the Supreme Court said. The Supreme Court said they agree with the way these operations are being conducted because the standard of reasonable suspicion is being used by both ICE and Border Patrol in interior operations. 

Immigration enforcement was ramped up in Minnesota after investigators uncovered a $1 billion fraud that siphoned taxpayer money, a portion of which was given to the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab. Numerous Somali immigrants were tied to the scandal.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” Trump said last week. “Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country.”

