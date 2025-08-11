How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.

In response to the federalization of Washington D.C. Monday morning, President Donald Trump's usual critics are saying crime in the Nation's Capital isn't "that bad" and claiming that stats are going down.

FYI: The source of all the claims that crime is down in DC is...the DC Metro PD, which is led by a far-left DEI advocate who had to suspend a commander for...altering crime statistics.



So yeah, you can decide whether to trust those numbers or not. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2025

What they fail to mention, however, is that the books on crime data were being cooked by a police commander.

"A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint," local NBC 4 Washington reports. "The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

If you believe “crime is down,” you might want to buckle up for this story where @nbcwashington exposes that MPD has been falsifying crime data. One commander is under investigation for allegedly changing classifications to make it appear crime is down. https://t.co/6ReE2CZfDm — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) July 18, 2025

So what's the real story? The White House is putting out these numbers:

People who live in the city are also speaking out.

D.C. woman whose brother was attacked and murdered by a group of juveniles reacts to the crime problem in Washington:



"All these mothers, children have been killed in the streets by juveniles — been carjacked by juveniles." pic.twitter.com/iTy8eU1POn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

