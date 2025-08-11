D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime
Tipsheet

How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 11, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In response to the federalization of Washington D.C. Monday morning, President Donald Trump's usual critics are saying crime in the Nation's Capital isn't "that bad" and claiming that stats are going down. 

What they fail to mention, however, is that the books on crime data were being cooked by a police commander.

"A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint," local NBC 4 Washington reports. "The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

So what's the real story? The White House is putting out these numbers: 

People who live in the city are also speaking out.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

