D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 11, 2025 12:00 PM
On Monday morning President Donald Trump officially invoked Home Rule and put Attorney General Pam Bondi in command of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. 

In the lead up to the move, Democrats and their allies in the media claimed crime was down in the District. But it turns out, the police commander in charge of the data was cooking the books. 

"A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint," local NBC 4 Washington reports. "The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

The White House is blasting critics for opposing the clean up of the city and the lock up of criminals, including juveniles wreaking havoc on the city. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

