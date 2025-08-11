D.C. Police Commander Was Cooking the Books on Crime

On Monday morning President Donald Trump officially invoked Home Rule and put Attorney General Pam Bondi in command of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Advertisement

AG Pam Bondi: "Let me be CRYSTAL CLEAR. Crime in D.C. is ENDING — and ending TODAY!" pic.twitter.com/pOpDPzimH8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

In the lead up to the move, Democrats and their allies in the media claimed crime was down in the District. But it turns out, the police commander in charge of the data was cooking the books.

"A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint," local NBC 4 Washington reports. "The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

The White House is blasting critics for opposing the clean up of the city and the lock up of criminals, including juveniles wreaking havoc on the city.

MAKE DC SAFE AGAIN



For all the "reporters" who are trying to gaslight the public into thinking DC is completely safe, here is a reminder the "stats" they are citing is not what it seems.https://t.co/tkjpncCJgr pic.twitter.com/WcFp19oICi — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) August 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.