Trump Orders a New Census, With a Key Directive

President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to conduct a new census, one that counts citizens of the United States and omits illegal aliens.

Advertisement

"I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024. People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

The 2020 Census was alarmingly inaccurate, resulting in faulty congressional representation in Washington D.C. From the Heritage Foundation:

In a shocking report that has not received the attention it deserves, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that its 2020 Census count of the American population was incorrect in at least 14 states. And those mistakes were costly to certain states in terms of congressional representation, number of electors, and money those states are likely to receive from the federal government during the next decade. To put the scope of these mistakes into perspective, contrast the errors in the Census Bureau’s latest recount (the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey, or PES) with the recount from a decade ago (the 2010 Post-Enumeration Survey)—in which there was a net overcount of a mere 0.01 percent (36,000 people), a statistically insignificant error. As explained below, as a result of these errors, Florida did not receive two additional congressional seats and Texas did not receive one more congressional seat. Meanwhile, two other states, Minnesota and Rhode Island, each retained a congressional seat that they should have lost, and Colorado gained a new seat to which it was rightfully not entitled.

On his first day of his second term, Trump revoked a Biden administration executive order that protected illegal aliens in the census count. During his first term in office, Trump tried to remove illegal aliens from the process, but was met with a number of legal challenges.

The Constitution requires a full census every 10 years. It never prohibits more frequent censuses. And because the most recent census was obviously rigged, a new and accurate census should absolutely be ordered. https://t.co/gVCdniYOv0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 7, 2025

Editor's Note: Illegal aliens are manipulating U.S. elections and are overrepresented in Washington D.C.

Help us continue our coverage of U.S. Census reform. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.