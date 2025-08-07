Mahmoud Khalil Again Proves Why Trump Is Right to Deport Him

Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil, the elderly student who led violent pro-terrorism riots at Columbia University, is justifying the October 7 attacks and claiming they couldn't be avoided - especially because Saudi Arabia was reportedly on the verge of normalizing relations with Israel. He also used "we" when referring to Hamas terrorists who reportedly gave campus activists a heads up about the attack.

WATCH: Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the anti-Semitic protests that have rocked Columbia University, says "we" couldn't have avoided Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre.



"It felt frightening that we had to reach this moment in the Palestinian struggle," he said. "We couldn't avoid such a… pic.twitter.com/2aVbO8luQY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 6, 2025

An incredible admission by Mahmoud Khalil.



"We" couldn't avoid carrying out the October 7th massacre because Israel was making peace with the Saudis, and the Palestinians felt left out.



This is the evil man embraced by Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani. https://t.co/e6Lp82dn9i pic.twitter.com/ipp5HBeynW — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 6, 2025

In other words, he's justifying the mass slaughter of men, women and children in their homes, at bus stops, in shelters and at a music festival on October 7, 2023 by Hamas terrorists. Forty-three Americans were killed and many others were taken hostage, starved and tortured in the Gaza Strip.

The State Department is in the process of revoking Khalil's green card so the Department of Homeland Security can permanently deport him back to Syria.

In the meantime the Council on Islamic Relations, long affiliated with Hamas and whose leadership also justified the October 7 attacks, is footing his legal bills.

CAIR purports to be a civil rights organization that protects the rights of American Muslims. But evidence confirms @CAIRNational has deep ties to terrorist organizations.



I’ve asked the IRS to investigate their nonprofit status. This status is a privilege, not a right. pic.twitter.com/Nxdhj01oN4 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 5, 2025

The fact that someone like this was ever allowed into the United States is a major problem. Get him out and prevent other terrorists like him from coming in. https://t.co/VmWry8IiHp — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 7, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is deporting terrorists from our country.

