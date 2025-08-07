Trump Is About to Go Scorched Earth on D.C. Criminals
HUGE: Trump Orders a New Census
Trump Has Secured Major Wins in His First 200 Days...and the Left Is...
We Have Another Wild Story Coming Out of a Northern Virginia Public School...
Why Would Tim Walz Post This?
The Classic Line Dems Drop Whenever They Have No Argument...and CNN's Scott Jennings...
Superman Is Now Helping ICE Hunt Illegal Immigrants
VIP
He Was Kicked Out of the GOP—Now He’s Trying to Save the World...
He Had Access to America’s War Machines—Then Tried to Hand It All to...
Sex Offender Ghislaine Maxwell Blocked From Playing With Puppies—Here’s Why
The Trump Administration Must Impose Swift and Decisive Tariffs for Rewarding Terrorism
Governor Shapiro Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump’s Ban on Child Sex Changes, Slams...
Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out...
Rubio: The World Is Ignoring a Key Piece When It Comes to Israel...
Tipsheet

Mahmoud Khalil Again Proves Why Trump Is Right to Deport Him

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 07, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil, the elderly student who led violent pro-terrorism riots at Columbia University, is justifying the October 7 attacks and claiming they couldn't be avoided - especially because Saudi Arabia was reportedly on the verge of normalizing relations with Israel. He also used "we" when referring to Hamas terrorists who reportedly gave campus activists a heads up about the attack. 

Advertisement

In other words, he's justifying the mass slaughter of men, women and children in their homes, at bus stops, in shelters and at a music festival on October 7, 2023 by Hamas terrorists. Forty-three Americans were killed and many others were taken hostage, starved and tortured in the Gaza Strip. 

The State Department is in the process of revoking Khalil's green card so the Department of Homeland Security can permanently deport him back to Syria. 

Recommended

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
Advertisement

In the meantime the Council on Islamic Relations, long affiliated with Hamas and whose leadership also justified the October 7 attacks, is footing his legal bills. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is deporting terrorists from our country. 

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership and follow our coverage. 



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
He Had Access to America’s War Machines—Then Tried to Hand It All to Russia Jeff Charles
The Classic Line Dems Drop Whenever They Have No Argument...and CNN's Scott Jennings Got Them to Say It Matt Vespa
Democrat Strategy Avoids Short-Term Pain but Guarantees Long-Term Agony Kurt Schlichter
The NYT's Idea of a Conservative Is a Blithering Idiot Ann Coulter
Governor Shapiro Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump’s Ban on Child Sex Changes, Slams Women’s Sports Bill Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
Advertisement