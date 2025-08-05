The First Subpoenas Over Jeffrey Epstein Are Coming. Look Who's First to Testify.

Tipsheet

DOJ Releases List of Sanctuary Jurisdictions With a Promise

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 05, 2025 11:00 AM
For decades so-called "sanctuary" cities and other jurisdictions around the country - run by Democrats - have worked to harbor and shield criminal illegal aliens from deportation. 

In July, an illegal alien who was given sanctuary in California, was finally arraigned after killing two teenagers while driving drunk. 

A Mexican national and twice-deported illegal alien, whose criminal history includes nine arrests and a vehicular manslaughter conviction for killing two teenagers in Orange County, was arraigned today on a felony federal charge. Oscar Eduardo Ortega, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count of being an illegal alien found in the United States following removal.

“After being deported to Mexico twice, he returned to our country, where he killed two young people in a DUI accident and where he served only 3½ years out of a 10-year sentence in California state prison,” said United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Governor Newsom let down the victims’ families by allowing this criminal to be released from prison after barely serving a third of his sentence. The state of the criminal justice system in California is dire, the prisons are being emptied at lighting speed. Thankfully, the federal government is able to step in and help deliver justice for the victims and their families in this case."

This is just one of many tragic and preventable cases. 

Today, the Department of Justice published a list naming and shaming a number of sanctuary cities, counties and states while promising legal consequences. 

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi released in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

STATES:

  • California

  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Delaware

  • District of Columbia

  • Illinois

  • Minnesota

  • Nevada

  • New York

  • Oregon

  • Rhode Island

  • Vermont

  • Washington

COUNTIES:

  • Baltimore County, MD

  • Cook County, IL

  • San Diego County, CA

  • San Francisco County, CA

CITIES:

  • Albuquerque, NM

  • Berkeley, CA

  • Boston, MA

  • Chicago, IL

  • Denver, CO

  • East Lansing, MI

  • Hoboken, NJ

  • Jersey City, NJ

  • Los Angeles, CA

  • New Orleans, LA

  • New York City, NY

  • Newark, NJ

  • Paterson, NJ

  • Philadelphia, PA

  • Portland, OR

  • Rochester, NY

  • Seattle, WA

  • San Francisco City, CA

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on a hiring spree for additional agents.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

