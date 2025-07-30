Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction

Democrats in the U.S. Senate are doing everything they can to block President Donald Trump's agenda by slow-walking his political nominees in the upper chamber. At this point in former President Joe Biden's term, 74 of his nominees were confirmed. For Trump, it's just 42 percent.

Advertisement

Currently more that 150 nominees are still unconfirmed, which includes a number of high profile positions inside federal agencies and U.S. Embassies across the globe.

Despite unprecedented obstruction from Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, we will get President Trump’s nominees confirmed one way or another. pic.twitter.com/k1i6qU6VhH — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 30, 2025

Republicans are fed up with the antics.

"GOP leaders are trying to build pressure on Democrats to confirm dozens of nominees in the coming days. Top Senate Republicans are warning Democrats that unless they start helping to speed up confirmations of President Donald Trump’s nominees, there will be consequences — including a potential effort to change the chamber’s rules," POLITICO reports. "The warning shot comes as Republicans seek to confirm dozens of Trump nominees before leaving for their traditional summer break. Doing so without weeks of delay would require Democrats to cut a deal to speed up the process, and internal frustration is mounting about the overall pace of confirmations."

.@SenRonJohnson slams Democrats as Trump's nomination process hits historic delays: "The problem is Chuck Schumer and his Democrat colleagues in the Senate. This is unprecedented obstruction." | @KatiePavlich @guypbenson pic.twitter.com/urhniaEEJU — The Bottom Line (@BottomLineFBN) July 29, 2025

President Donald Trump is pressuring the U.S. Senate to stay in Washington D.C. through September, canceling their August recess, to get his nominees confirmed.

.@POTUS is the only president on record to be denied a voice vote or unanimous consent confirmation for any of his civilian nominees.



I’m hoping that Senate Democrats will work with us so that we can start getting folks – many of them with bipartisan support – into their… pic.twitter.com/fwoHs5CyVp — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 29, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.