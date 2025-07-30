Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine?
Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 30, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats in the U.S. Senate are doing everything they can to block President Donald Trump's agenda by  slow-walking his political nominees in the upper chamber. At this point in former President Joe Biden's term, 74 of his nominees were confirmed. For Trump, it's just 42 percent. 

Currently more that 150 nominees are still unconfirmed, which includes a number of high profile positions inside federal agencies and U.S. Embassies across the globe.

Republicans are fed up with the antics. 

"GOP leaders are trying to build pressure on Democrats to confirm dozens of nominees in the coming days. Top Senate Republicans are warning Democrats that unless they start helping to speed up confirmations of President Donald Trump’s nominees, there will be consequences — including a potential effort to change the chamber’s rules," POLITICO reports. "The warning shot comes as Republicans seek to confirm dozens of Trump nominees before leaving for their traditional summer break. Doing so without weeks of delay would require Democrats to cut a deal to speed up the process, and internal frustration is mounting about the overall pace of confirmations."

President Donald Trump is pressuring the U.S. Senate to stay in Washington D.C. through September, canceling their August recess, to get his nominees confirmed. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

