Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 29, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After flying to El Salvador to meet with alleged human trafficker and confirmed MS-13 member Abrego Garcia, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is pulling new stunts in favor of releasing criminal illegal aliens from detention. 

On Monday Van Hollen went to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Baltimore, where he as denied entry. In objection and after failing to call ahead for an appointment, he staged a sit in. 

Border Czar Tom Homan is responding to the stunt and vowing to continue carrying out President Trump's mass deportation agenda.

"He’s an embarrassment to the position he holds. The Democrats are upset because we are proving every day what a national security threat, a public safety threat the Biden Administration allowed. And he was silent," Homan said during an interview with Fox News Tuesday. "Him and the other Democrat leaders were silent while women and children were being sex trafficked at record numbers. A record number of Americans dying from fentanyl. A record number of known suspected terrorists coming across the border. They are embarrassed because we are proving exactly what they did, and President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people and they can’t stand it. They want to flip the script. They want to mis-message to the American people. Well, it’s not working."

 Further, Homan gave details about the kinds of people ICE is arresting and deporting. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is also weighing in.

