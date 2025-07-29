Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt

After flying to El Salvador to meet with alleged human trafficker and confirmed MS-13 member Abrego Garcia, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is pulling new stunts in favor of releasing criminal illegal aliens from detention.

On Monday Van Hollen went to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Baltimore, where he as denied entry. In objection and after failing to call ahead for an appointment, he staged a sit in.

🚨Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is now staging a “sit in” after he was barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore.



Look at his face! pic.twitter.com/Ff3k67C8Xb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

Today we were denied entry to an ICE facility in Baltimore where were exercising our oversight role as Members of Congress. The law is clear: ICE is REQUIRED to let us into these facilities.



They just don't want the American people to see what's happening behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/DET8ACeMhA — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 29, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan is responding to the stunt and vowing to continue carrying out President Trump's mass deportation agenda.

"He’s an embarrassment to the position he holds. The Democrats are upset because we are proving every day what a national security threat, a public safety threat the Biden Administration allowed. And he was silent," Homan said during an interview with Fox News Tuesday. "Him and the other Democrat leaders were silent while women and children were being sex trafficked at record numbers. A record number of Americans dying from fentanyl. A record number of known suspected terrorists coming across the border. They are embarrassed because we are proving exactly what they did, and President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people and they can’t stand it. They want to flip the script. They want to mis-message to the American people. Well, it’s not working."

Further, Homan gave details about the kinds of people ICE is arresting and deporting.

.@RealTomHoman: "We're arresting 70% criminals and the rest are national security threats and those that have final orders — but the Left will make it seem like we're out arresting innocent people, 'disappearing' people, 'kidnapping' people — but the facts are the facts." pic.twitter.com/97Z32vcV8Q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 29, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is also weighing in.

These are the monsters that @ChrisVanHollen is protecting over Americans victims. https://t.co/ygxDGozbPf pic.twitter.com/D9FqPM9PG6 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

