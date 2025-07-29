Chuck Schumer is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal

President Donald Trump will return to the White House Tuesday evening after a successful and fruitful visit to the United Kingdom in recent days.

On Sunday, Trump announced a new trade agreement with the European Union.

.@POTUS on the landmark U.S.-EU trade agreement: "It's certainly the biggest trade deal ever made ... It's a massive deal for everybody." pic.twitter.com/u6nq0hnhfW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 29, 2025

Here are the details, courtesy of the White House:

The deal marks a generational modernization of the transatlantic alliance and will provide Americans with unprecedented levels of market access to the European Union.

The deal bolsters America’s economy and manufacturing capabilities. The EU will purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy and make new investments of $600 billion in the United States, all by 2028.

Through decisive leadership and an unyielding commitment to American workers, President Trump has delivered yet another agreement that positions the United States as the world’s preeminent destination for investment, innovation, and advanced manufacturing. Additional key terms of the U.S.-European Union Agreement will include: Massive EU Investment in the United States: The EU will invest $600 billion in the United States over the course of President Trump’s term. This new investment is in addition to the over $100 billion EU companies already invest in the United States every year. Unleashing American Energy: The EU will double down on America as the Energy Superpower by purchasing $750 billion of U.S. energy exports through 2028. This will strengthen the United States’ energy dominance, reduce Europeanreliance on adversarial sources, and narrow our trade deficit with the EU. Tariff Barriers: The European Union will work with the United States to eliminate tariffs in various sectors and will provide meaningful quotas for other products, which when combined will create commercially meaningful market access opportunities for a significant amount of U.S. goods exports to the European Union, supporting high-quality American jobs. Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Industrial Exports: The European Union will work to address a range of U.S. concerns related to various EU requirements that are burdensome to U.S. exporters, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, including through efforts to eliminate the red tape that U.S. exporters face when doing business in the European Union. Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Agriculture Exports: The United States and the European Union intend to work together to address non-tariff barriers affecting trade in food and agricultural products, including streamlining requirements for sanitary certificates for U.S. pork and dairy products. No Free Riders: The United States and the European Union will establish strong rules of origin to ensure that the benefits of this agreement flow directly to the United States and the European Union, not to third countries. Barriers for Digital Trade: The United States and the European Union intend to address unjustified digital trade barriers. In that respect, the European Union confirms that it will not adopt or maintain network usage fees. Furthermore, the United States and the European Union will maintain zero customs duties on electronic transmissions. Economic Security: The United States and the European Union agree to strengthen economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation. The two sides will take complementary actions to address non-market policies of third parties, as well as cooperating on inbound and outbound investment reviews, export controls, and duty evasion. Commercial Deals: The United States and European Union recognize a series of major commercial agreements across key sectors—including energy and semiconductors—that will further expand U.S. exports to the European market.



The deal and Trump's success aren't sitting well with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who took to the floor Monday in an effort to oppose the plan.

🚨Chuck Schumer is wailing about President Trump's historic trade deal with the EU — which has been universally praised as a HUGE WIN for America.



"Donald Trump is, as usual, trying to hype up, exaggerate, and LIE about his accomplishment!"



"Donald Trump ALWAYS LIES — almost… pic.twitter.com/0G9TCkhqUC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, American farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and energy producers are celebrating

